Into It. Over It.: "If I was gonna turn the pen on anyone, it had to be myself"

Evan Weiss has come through a turbulent few years.

Published: 8:47 am, October 02, 2020 Words: Rob Mair.

"I don't think there was ever a moment in my career where I had delusions of grandeur that I'd become famous, but there was certainly a sense of 'I'll do whatever it takes not to get a job'," says Into It. Over It's Evan Weiss, moments after clocking off from the 9-to-5.

Yet 2017 was Ground Zero for the Chicago-based musician. After years of working through the write-record-tour cycle he'd found himself $40,000 in debt and, after fulfilling his contract, without a record label. Josh Sparks, his longstanding collaborator, had announced plans to leave, and less than a fortnight later he would split from his partner of eight years.

To top it all, he found himself caught in the blowback of his manager's misconduct, something Weiss concedes falls on his shoulders due to a failure in leadership. Since then, these incidents – the relationship breakdown, the band split, the debt, and the mismanagement – have seen Weiss re-evaluate his behaviour, outlook, and aspirations for the band.

On a practical level, he's reduced his reliance on touring as a means to survive, acknowledging that it can become an unhealthy space for bad habits and behaviours, while he's also taking personal steps towards self-improvement through leadership classes and HR training. Unsurprisingly, however, the experiences of the past four years sink soul deep into 'Figure', Into It. Over It's fourth album.

"It seemed like an appropriate moment to take a step back and re-evaluate what I was doing and why, and if these were good decisions," he considers. "It was a chance to reconcile with some crappy behaviour and realise that touring hard and pursuing music that hard was not bringing out the best in me as a human."

In turn, this has led to something of a volte-face for Weiss, readjusting his viewpoint towards making music for the more straightforward, principled aim of finding enjoyment in creativity, rather than the desire to become as big as possible or to tour as hard as possible. Combined with the stable income provided by the day job, Weiss can now explore music creatively without needing to lean on it for survival.

"Did I ever think that, when I was making '52 weeks' and living at my parents' house, I was worried about survival? Not at all. It was totally for fun," he attests. "I can now look back on that moment rather fondly – like, yeah, some of the songs are good, but not all of them are – but that wasn't the point. The point wasn't to make money or become famous; the point was to fucking write some songs.

"I would definitely say that my outlook on being a musician is nothing like what it was four years ago. It's a much healthier way of looking at it, and I'm a better person for it.

"Now the difficulty is trying to balance pursuing music as much as I can while also having a 9-to-5. That's a way different struggle to being literally starving or being so deep in debt that you have to play some crappy festival that's sponsored by fucking Budweiser or something, just because you need to pay rent that month."

This desire to strip everything back and get back to the fundamentals of making music for more genuine aims also comes from the start of a new working relationship with drummer Adam Beck. The partnership started with the low-key objective of just making noise, with the duo collaborating for two days a week for the best part of two and a half years, first writing 30 songs, then whittling these down to just 12 – the songs that make up 'Figure'.

