In Hearts Wake: "We want to be a positive force for the world"

Before the global pandemic hit, and much-needed protests sprung up all over the world, the environment was a topic that dominated many a conversation. Over the past few years, it's become increasingly apparent that merely putting your milk carton in the recycling and re-wearing your socks [Erm?! - Ed] just won't cut it, as we hurtle towards potentially irreversible disaster. In amongst those looking for solutions, artists have been embracing carbon offsetting, trying to balance out the toll touring, recording and putting music to plastic takes. Australian metalcore band are one such act, and they've taken huge strides to make their new album 'KALIYUGA' their greenest yet. Bassist and clean singer Kyle Erich fills us in.
Hi Kyle, how's it going?
I'm doing well, just got married two days ago so still on a bit of a high from that!
Carbon-offsetting your new album is an exciting idea. You've touched on similar themes with your previous records, right? What sparked your passion for the environment?
We have since our release of 'Earthwalker' back in 2014. We grew up on the east coast of Australia specifically around the Byron shire. There are incredible beaches, mountain ranges and rainforests all around us, which played a massive part in our love for the environment and passion to conserve it.
Have you dabbled in environmental activism before?
Over the years we have planted trees, raised money for not-for-profit grassroots indigenous organisations, and we have helped plan marine debris cleanups in multiple countries. It's definitely something we are passionate about, and we all want In Hearts Wake to be a positive force for the world.
Are these subjects carried through to the music? What themes does 'KALIYUGA' cover?
A good chunk of our lyrics/songs have an emphasis on environmental/political issues. These themes are still very present throughout the new album. KALIYUGA in Hinduism is the fourth cycle the world goes through and it is depicted as a dark age of disconnection, cruelty, greed and fear. In order to transition into the next age, humanity must overcome the challenges that threaten our life on earth.
How do you go about carbon-offsetting an album? It sounds complicated.
It is and isn't. We had meters at all the power outlets measuring all our consumption, factored in travel to and from the studio and lots of other smaller things. Looking back at the data the biggest contributor was our flights over to America so we will probably record at home for the next one.
Did wanting to minimise your footprint impact your decision making for things like flying in collaborators?
We worked with producers when we were on tour close to them so we didn't need to fly out for that and as for guest vocalists, they just recorded their parts at their homes.
How did you approach sourcing recycled materials for the physical product?
We actually got really lucky and found a company called Deepgrooves which were making eco-friendly/recycled vinyls.
Are there any disadvantages to not using plastic in the packaging?
The biggest issue was the plastic wrap that is put over vinyls / CDs. Retail stores wouldn't sell the vinyls without the plastic as that is usually what keeps it all together. We eventually came up with the idea to put a cardboard band around it that will hold the vinyl inside.
Do you have ambitions to bring in any other eco-friendly measures in future? Touring must be a tough one to counteract?
Going forward we are going to treat the band how we treated the album. We have a consultant working with us to properly calculate and offset the impact of IHW, kinda like an accountant but for the climate. Touring is the tough one for sure. We won't be using any CO²/pyro and try to use the best tour routing we can. The goal will be to reduce our impact moving forward from here.
Are there any other bands you've seen working on similarly interesting environmentally-conscious projects?
Not that I'm aware of, at least within the metal scene. Hopefully we see more in the coming years.
Do you think introducing things like this is going to help long-term, or is it too late to make much of a difference?
It definitely helps, maybe not just us by ourselves but it really isn't that hard of a process so hopefully more bands/companies get on board and together we can make a difference.
What can everyone do in their day to day lives to help?
Just simple things like shopping locally and just generally being a conscious consumer.
There is also so much research out there showing a plant-based diet is beneficial to the environment.
Taken from the August issue of Upset. In Hearts Wake's new album 'KALIYUGA' is out 7th August.
