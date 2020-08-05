Feature

In Hearts Wake: "We want to be a positive force for the world"

The band's new album 'KALIYUGA' is their greenest yet.

Before the global pandemic hit, and much-needed protests sprung up all over the world, the environment was a topic that dominated many a conversation. Over the past few years, it's become increasingly apparent that merely putting your milk carton in the recycling and re-wearing your socks [Erm?! - Ed] just won't cut it, as we hurtle towards potentially irreversible disaster. In amongst those looking for solutions, artists have been embracing carbon offsetting, trying to balance out the toll touring, recording and putting music to plastic takes. Australian metalcore band are one such act, and they've taken huge strides to make their new album 'KALIYUGA' their greenest yet. Bassist and clean singer Kyle Erich fills us in.



Hi Kyle, how's it going?

I'm doing well, just got married two days ago so still on a bit of a high from that!



Carbon-offsetting your new album is an exciting idea. You've touched on similar themes with your previous records, right? What sparked your passion for the environment?

We have since our release of 'Earthwalker' back in 2014. We grew up on the east coast of Australia specifically around the Byron shire. There are incredible beaches, mountain ranges and rainforests all around us, which played a massive part in our love for the environment and passion to conserve it.



Have you dabbled in environmental activism before?

Over the years we have planted trees, raised money for not-for-profit grassroots indigenous organisations, and we have helped plan marine debris cleanups in multiple countries. It's definitely something we are passionate about, and we all want In Hearts Wake to be a positive force for the world.



Are these subjects carried through to the music? What themes does 'KALIYUGA' cover?

A good chunk of our lyrics/songs have an emphasis on environmental/political issues. These themes are still very present throughout the new album. KALIYUGA in Hinduism is the fourth cycle the world goes through and it is depicted as a dark age of disconnection, cruelty, greed and fear. In order to transition into the next age, humanity must overcome the challenges that threaten our life on earth.



How do you go about carbon-offsetting an album? It sounds complicated.

It is and isn't. We had meters at all the power outlets measuring all our consumption, factored in travel to and from the studio and lots of other smaller things. Looking back at the data the biggest contributor was our flights over to America so we will probably record at home for the next one.

