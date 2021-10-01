illuminati hotties: "There's no box, no scene, no lines within which I need to colour; I can just do me"

Feature

Battling through label disputes and industry nonsense, cult faves illuminati hotties are flying higher than ever before.

Published: 11:45 am, October 01, 2021 Words: Linsey Teggert. Photos: Lissyelle Laricchia.

Sarah Tudzin is in demand. Not only is she one of indie rock's most sought-after sound engineers and producers, with recent work including Sad13's 'Haunted Painting' and Pom Pom Squad's 'Death of a Cheerleader', but she's the dynamo behind her own self-produced project, LA 'tenderpunk' powerhouse illuminati hotties. Having started life as a calling-card for Sarah's work as a producer so she could demonstrate her skills to other artists in order to get work, it's fair to say that illuminati hotties has now taken on a much larger life of its own.

"This band has gone further than I ever dreamed it; this wasn't really on my scope of vision of where I wanted to be in my musical career, but it's taken on such a cool form, and it's an amazing vehicle for self-expression," explains Sarah. "I'm not dealing with anyone else's artistic vision, so I can go far out of the bounds of what I thought a song could be, whereas when there's another band in the room, I'm on their clock so there's a whole bunch of constraints as they want to get it done in the most efficient way. That doesn't always allow for doing crazy stuff that I can tweak for a year and a half before putting out!"

Breaking free of constraints and skewing people's expectations is something that has defined illuminati hotties' short lifespan. Despite forming in 2017, Sarah is about to release her third record as I.H, 'Let Me Do One More', via her own imprint, Snack Shack Records. When illuminati hotties burst onto the LA scene with the infectious energy and off-kilter nuance of debut 'Kiss Yr Frenemies', the bold opening statement hinted at an unstoppable forward trajectory.

Unfortunately, things didn't quite go to plan. While working on her eagerly awaited second record, Tiny Engines, the independent label that was home to illuminati hotties along with Adult Mom and Mannequin Pussy (to name but a few), began to implode. Following a rather public decline after accusations of contract breaches and missed payments, things got messy, and Sarah's plans for a second record were caught in the crossfire.

Unwilling to let go of the material she'd been working on for album two under such circumstances but still owing the label one album, Sarah ripped up the rule book and quickly recorded 'Free I.H: This Is Not The One You've Been Waiting For,' leaking the album before its official release date under the artist name Occult Classic. (The hip-hop heads out there will recognise the title as a nod to Lil Wayne's 'Free Weezy', which was released in a similar protest.)

'Free I.H' was far from a rushed goodbye: it garnered huge acclaim with its hyperactive genre-flitting, demonstrating the production wizardry Sarah was capable of in twenty-three minutes.

"I'm thankful for the work Tiny Engines did on the first record, but I was really disappointed in how the whole takedown of that drama played out," sighs Sarah. "It was disheartening to see the label fall like that, but since leaving, it's given me the opportunity to not only write and self-release an album in a really cool way, but to move forward under my own vision. Hopeless Records have allowed me to have my own imprint under them, and I have much more creative control and focus, and it's been a way for me to make this next record ascend beyond what it ever could have been."

It's unsurprising that after the record label drama, Sarah found herself disillusioned when returning to the songs that should have originally been part of album two. With what she describes as "a collage of a record" on her hard drive with around twenty-five songs in various stages of completion, it took a while to get back to the right mindset to finish up the missing pieces.

"I definitely had to make peace with finding inspiration on the old stuff again. When I started approaching it again, it was basically just a 'to do list' for me, and I was pretty disheartened. I tried to approach it with as fresh of a slate as possible, but I was beyond the point of inspiration for a while.

"But then once everything was finally mixed, and I was hearing the masters back, I began to listen to the songs as a whole new thing again. And they were songs I'm proud to put out into the world, and I'm happy people are finally going to hear them."

