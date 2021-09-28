iDKHOW: "Every hitch that you could possibly hit, we hit..."

Feature

iDKHOW throw themselves back into the highs and lows of festival season.

Published: 10:24 am, September 28, 2021 Words: Finlay Holden.

I Don't Know How But They Found Me are an act out of time that cemented their place with 2020's debut LP 'RAZZMATAZZ'. Now busier than ever, the larger than life duo bring their vintage pop groove to the Reading & Leeds' Main Stage - with just enough time for a headline show at Glasgow's SWG3.

"We just had a hell of a time actually getting there," frontman Dallon Weekes explains. "Missed flights, 12-hour layovers, and when we finally did arrive, three bass amps all blew up one after the other. Every hitch that you could possibly hit, we did hit. We managed to make the show happen, and, regardless of all that stuff, it's fun, and I wouldn't trade it for the world." In comparison, the chance to play the UK's biggest summer festival, "feels like a vacation. A day on the beach."

Drummer Ryan Seaman agrees wholeheartedly: "We needed this."

This would not necessarily be the case in normal circumstances – miraculously, a potential whirlwind of pressure has been completely side-stepped. "Usually, there's a lot of anxiety because you're playing for a crowd that isn't necessarily all yours; you've got to make an effort to win people over," Dallon says. "After the whole debacle of actually getting here, we're far beyond being concerned with anything like that. We just want to get out there and have fun, and that's exactly what we did."

Fun certainly seems to be the key word for iDKHOW. If something isn't fun and enjoyable, it's not going to be part of this project for long, and it means the duo have a wealth of joyous experiences to reminisce on already, and choosing one from the bunch turns out to be a tough ask.

Dallon describes a standout memory: "The Glasgow show that we played maybe two years ago; it was a sold-out show, and everyone was pumped, shouting and having a wonderful time, letting all their cares fly away. It was one of those magical sets that you always pray for. Where everything goes right."

Ryan has a different pick: "The first time we played in London is probably my highlight. Everyone was so involved, and it was one of those moments where all you can say is, 'wow'."

Fan involvement is a critical component of the band's capacity for happiness; performing and striking a chord (pun intended) with a crowd is an energising process, but the exploration and discovery of a studio has its upsides too.

"Isually when we first get started," says Dallon, "I have this laundry list in my head of things we have to get through. Once we get checking those things off and start finding moments to get experimental, that's when it starts to get fun. Once you start letting ideas go and mess with things, take time to see what works and what doesn't.

