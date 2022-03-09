Iann Dior: "There's no limit. I want to be the first artist to do it all"

Feature

With his new album ‘On To Bigger Things’, Iann Dior is riding a wave.



Published: 10:16 am, March 09, 2022 Words: Steven Loftin.

Ever since he decided to focus his life on music, it would seem Iann Dior has been on the path to better things.

The Texan's breakout moment came after teaming up with 24KGoldn for their 2020 worldwide smash 'Mood'. Storming through the charts, the pair dominated, playing directly into the hands of the driven rapper who'd already begun to make his mark with his 2019 debut album 'Industry Plant', a subtle middle finger to those speculating that he might be just that thanks to his swift rise.

Not one to waste his upswing, Iann spent the best part of the last year reaping those rewards. Turning them into his next full-length, 'On To Better Things', and having already reached for the stars and grabbed them, he's seen his chance to take the lot. Featuring everyone's favourite pop-punk spearheads, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, along with rap icon Lil Uzi Vert, it showcases everything that makes Iann Dior, Iann Dior. Equal parts genre-splicing and emotive-tugging, its focused fire and doe-eyed fury simmer insatiably.

In the wake of his second album, it's all systems go for Iann Dior on his search for even better things. So, given he's had such a wild time of it recently, it felt like a prudent time to try and pin down one of the buzziest names in the industry to see how he's getting on, and what it's like being Iann Dior.



Did you feel how you expected after finishing up, and releasing, 'On To Better Things'?

Yeah, I mean, it feels good. My fans are happy with the project, so that's all I can ask for. 'OTBT' really tells the story of my last two years, and it demonstrates a lot about me as an artist. Each song is a timestamp for me, a reflection of a certain point in my life. It feels good to have that out in the world and to look forward to what's coming next.



What was the period of your life between 'On To...' and 'Industry Plant' like?

It was tough like it was for a lot of people. I think COVID happening was hard for everyone; it was really an adjustment period. I went through a lot of personal struggles, and the album reflects that. That's why I named it 'On To Better Things'.



How does it fit in next to 'Industry Plant'?

'OTBT' shows my capabilities as an artist. I'm just getting started.



Do you see a limit to where you can go as an artist?

Nah, there's no limit. I want to be the first artist to do it all. 'OTBT' is a good example of that; there's pop, rap, some rock with Travis [Barker]. I feel like I can make great music in every genre. I've been working on R&B stuff recently, too; that is next level.



Similarly, do you still have that same burning drive as you did when you knew your parents had a different career path in mind?

100%. That's something I always try to keep with me. It's what got me into this position, and it's what's going to take me to the next one. Back then, I felt like I had to prove something to them, and now the only person I have to prove something to is myself.



How does the mass level of acceptance sit after that?

I just stayed focused on getting better as an artist and becoming a better version of me. That's all that matters.

