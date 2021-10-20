Ian Miles: "My entire life, I have been drawn to darker things"

Feature

Ian Miles from Creeper is delving into horror for his debut solo album. This one isn’t for the faint of heart.

Published: 11:03 am, October 20, 2021

Ian Miles from Creeper is a busy chap. Aside from his main band, he's also a prolific, albeit pretty low-key, solo artist, with a debut record of his own just out. Inspired by performance art of the 70s and Halloween, 'Degradation, Death, Decay' is an interesting, multi-faceted work that revels in darkness, billed as more art-horror project than traditional album.



Hi Ian! How's it going? What are you up to today?

I'm doing really well, thank you. I'm just keeping myself busy. Not good at doing nothing. Getting everything ready for the release show/exhibition in a couple of weeks.



What was the starting point for your new solo material, was the intention always to release an album?

To be honest, there was no clear starting point. I've been writing acoustic songs since I was about 16. I used to record songs on my handheld camera. I would leave the lens cap on and treat the DV cassette as an audio cassette that only I listened to. I have been uploading songs here and there for many years now. There was an acoustic EP of mine online even before Creeper, haha. But this is the first record I have put together with the intention of releasing properly. I have been sat on these songs since 2018. A couple even longer.



It's a brave thing to do, putting yourself out there like this. Does it feel that way to you?

I'm definitely proud of myself for finally doing it. Ask any of my close friends, and they will confirm that I have been talking about it for a very long time. The main problem has been mustering up the confidence to pull this off. It took a while to get there, but it finally happened. Over lockdown, I built a studio in my garden, which gave me a safe space to be able to play the songs out loud. I had never done it before. Before, I would whisper them through as I wrote and then pick my moment to record, which was a delicate balancing act. I waited for a time where my wife was at work, and both of my neighbours were out, then I would blast through some takes and then edit it while my wife was in bed. I never had the time and space to really form a voice and gain confidence with my singing. Lockdown also gave me the time to piece this all together because when Creeper is rolling, it's hard to find the time.



What is it that this project gives you that you're not able to achieve with Creeper?

This is a difficult one because nothing is the honest answer. I guess the sense of achievement is a little more potent because I'm the only member. With Creeper, it's us against the world, and every time we achieve something, we achieve it together. I am so proud of us as a group. It just feels completely different. Also, it is nice to have something be solely your creation. Don't get me wrong, I LOVE the way Creeper works and obviously wouldn't have it any other way. As you all know, Will is a genius, and it's an honour to have been partners with him for so long, but sometimes you need to just do something for yourself. Usually, it's writing a little song, doing a painting, filming little art videos and before you know it, I have combined all of that into one project.

