I Prevail: "You have to let go of fear"

With great power, comes great responsibility - at least according to the Spiderman comics. In the real world, while this certainly rings true, sometimes you need to forgo responsibility to see where that power can take you.
In the world of US metalcore five-piece I Prevail, theirs has been slowly developing since starting up in 2013. Following a breakthrough Taylor Swift cover, clean vocalist Brian Burkheiser mentions that he's gone "from being the dude taking pizzas out of the oven at Domino's, to getting the text that 'Blank Space' is blowing up, to getting signed, to basically going on the road each night."
As each turn presented itself, it wasn't long before they sailed through a debut album, 2016's 'Lifelines', while swiftly building up a rock-solid fanbase. Soon they were on album number two, but this was to be far from a gentle journey.
2019's 'Trauma' was built out of events the band experienced, from harsh singer Eric Vanlerberghe losing a friend to suicide, to Brian almost giving up the band due to major vocal injuries. "I felt like a ghost, just watching my band out there without me," he recalls. "That was a really dark time, and I was ready to leave."
Divulging further, Brian explains how sharing 'Trauma''s trials and tribulations was on the understanding that fans would see, "Hey, we're just like everybody else. We go through struggles, and we deal with hard things. We wanted to share that with our fans to allow them to be able to come up with their trauma as well." It's on the outskirts of these feelings that their third outing, 'True Power', began to take shape.
After letting loose the release valve of these traumatic issues, they found freedom forming. The confidence that manifested allowed I Prevail to step forward with what Brian calls, "the rawest, organic version you will ever find of this band." True Power indeed is a melting pot of sounds, darting between searing aggression ('Body Bag') and soft hurt ('Doomed') amidst flourishes of genres across the board, including moments of hip-hop vocal delivery.
"We've never really done anything like this before," he explains. "We had our [debut] EP we put out when we were super, super young, and just starting. And then 'Lifelines' was our first record being on a record label and going through all the craziness of that. [Whereas] 'Trauma' was the first record I felt like we were able to take ourselves and really just be that core, small group and put it together."
While the essence of 'True Power' lies in the grander meaning of, as Brian puts it, "just looking at your darkest fear and being able to overcome it," following 'Trauma' also means they're chasing a different kind of power – success.
You see, their second album also led to them being nominated for two Grammys. By all accounts, a brilliant achievement that few bands can boast of, the reality was a bit less glamorous than you'd imagine. "Bring Me The Horizon was also nominated, and we were sitting next to them," Brian remembers. "And both of us were way in the back - and this was at the 2pm early show, keep in mind, this wasn't at the main show - so we were both looking at each other being like, as cool as this is, it's just kind of weird. I think both bands looked at it like, all right, we've got a mission to try to continue progressing the genre forward."
Bands such as Bring Me are indeed doing their best to infiltrate the mainstream with collaborations with the likes of Ed Sheeran and Sigrid, but Brian doesn't quite see this approach on the I Prevail agenda just yet. However, on the pop mainstream dipping its hand into the rock bucket and pulling out bits and pieces they see fit, he admits, "I was a little disappointed when Machine Gun Kelly went and started calling out Slipknot. Maybe he hasn't done it the way that I would have liked to see him do it, but I do think at the end of the day, it's not a bad thing."
It's all about mutual respect in Brian's eyes. It's why the few collaborations they have done are with artists they see as admiring their genre, including EDM artist Illenium. "It wasn't something he was just looking at like, 'Alright, how do I get myself bigger real quick?', or 'How do I get more numbers?'," Brian says. "I watched the Ed Sheeran thing that he did with Bring Me, and I could tell that he was super into it and wanted to do it. It felt a lot more organic than, and again, MGK is more of a singular thing for me because sometimes I get a little frustrated when I see how he embraces the rock and metal side of things.
"It feels like it's becoming cool again to put on a guitar and be able to scream a little bit," he continues. "We're here to progress this bar, and I do think those acts can really benefit whether it's collabing with rock artists, whether it's taking rock artists on tour; things like that will be beneficial for both sides."
The reality of the situation for I Prevail is they just want their beloved genre to have its day again. Harking back to the early 00s when bands like Linkin Park ruled the airwaves with thundering songs that dealt with depression and suicide, Brian readily admits that "at the end of the day, we do want to be one of those bands that can bring rock back into a mainstream."
Being in a band, however - and a metalcore one at that - means that there are certain expectations levied against you. Balancing these mainstream ambitions while being true to themselves, "You almost have to fight yourself at times," reckons Brian. "Because obviously, you could say like, 'Oh, it's a lot easier to get with pop fans or hip-hop fans, so let's lean in that direction'."
He admits they "definitely try to find a mixture of things that will appease both sides," though. A case in point is 'Closure'; traversing the space between pop and rock, it's one of 'True Power''s entry points for non-familiar onlookers, boasting a singalong chorus that pertains to a true story of Brian's. "I had my best friend and my ex-girlfriend cheat on me at my apartment," he reveals. "The whole thing around that song was basically I drove her home and said 'get out the car' - like, this shit's done."
For all the success, ambition, and direction I Prevail have behind them, the most remarkable achievement is the sheer growth they've undertaken since being part-timers working at fast food restaurants. Even Brian admits that being incredibly shy, particularly in school, means that if you were to ask anyone else, they'd have laughed at the idea of him fronting an aggro-touting metalcore band putting it all on the line.
"I was the kid in high school who was so scared to go to a party or ask the girl on a date," he remembers. "[But] I feel like, as the mantra for what true power is, you have to let go of fear. You have to let go of things that may prevent you from going out and doing those things in life that truly can fulfil everything you want.
"I was in a previous band way before this, and it was the hardest decision in my life to leave it and say I'm going to start a new thing, but I knew at the end of the day if I wanted to make this a career and make this a living I needed to do it." Ending, he says proudly, "It was something I had to do, and I think that was true power, being able to make that decision."
Taken from the September issue of Upset. I Prevail's album 'True Power' is out 19th August.
