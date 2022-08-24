Feature

I Prevail: "You have to let go of fear"

I Prevail are letting go of fear, confronting expectations head-on, and aiming to push rock as far as it will go.

Published: 11:27 am, August 24, 2022 Words: Steven Loftin.

With great power, comes great responsibility - at least according to the Spiderman comics. In the real world, while this certainly rings true, sometimes you need to forgo responsibility to see where that power can take you.

In the world of US metalcore five-piece I Prevail, theirs has been slowly developing since starting up in 2013. Following a breakthrough Taylor Swift cover, clean vocalist Brian Burkheiser mentions that he's gone "from being the dude taking pizzas out of the oven at Domino's, to getting the text that 'Blank Space' is blowing up, to getting signed, to basically going on the road each night." As each turn presented itself, it wasn't long before they sailed through a debut album, 2016's 'Lifelines', while swiftly building up a rock-solid fanbase. Soon they were on album number two, but this was to be far from a gentle journey. 2019's 'Trauma' was built out of events the band experienced, from harsh singer Eric Vanlerberghe losing a friend to suicide, to Brian almost giving up the band due to major vocal injuries. "I felt like a ghost, just watching my band out there without me," he recalls. "That was a really dark time, and I was ready to leave." Divulging further, Brian explains how sharing 'Trauma''s trials and tribulations was on the understanding that fans would see, "Hey, we're just like everybody else. We go through struggles, and we deal with hard things. We wanted to share that with our fans to allow them to be able to come up with their trauma as well." It's on the outskirts of these feelings that their third outing, 'True Power', began to take shape. After letting loose the release valve of these traumatic issues, they found freedom forming. The confidence that manifested allowed I Prevail to step forward with what Brian calls, "the rawest, organic version you will ever find of this band." True Power indeed is a melting pot of sounds, darting between searing aggression ('Body Bag') and soft hurt ('Doomed') amidst flourishes of genres across the board, including moments of hip-hop vocal delivery. "We've never really done anything like this before," he explains. "We had our [debut] EP we put out when we were super, super young, and just starting. And then 'Lifelines' was our first record being on a record label and going through all the craziness of that. [Whereas] 'Trauma' was the first record I felt like we were able to take ourselves and really just be that core, small group and put it together." While the essence of 'True Power' lies in the grander meaning of, as Brian puts it, "just looking at your darkest fear and being able to overcome it," following 'Trauma' also means they're chasing a different kind of power – success. You see, their second album also led to them being nominated for two Grammys. By all accounts, a brilliant achievement that few bands can boast of, the reality was a bit less glamorous than you'd imagine. "Bring Me The Horizon was also nominated, and we were sitting next to them," Brian remembers. "And both of us were way in the back - and this was at the 2pm early show, keep in mind, this wasn't at the main show - so we were both looking at each other being like, as cool as this is, it's just kind of weird. I think both bands looked at it like, all right, we've got a mission to try to continue progressing the genre forward."



"It's becoming cool again to put on a guitar and be able to scream a little bit" Brian Burkheiser