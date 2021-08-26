I Don’t Know How But They Found Me: "I'd like to have a record written soon"

Reading & Leeds

Published: 12:03 pm, August 26, 2021 Photos: Patrick Gunning.

Like every major festival, Reading & Leeds has had a bit of fun with the line-up this year as bands from outside the UK - especially from the other side of the Atlantic - have found themselves having to cancel their slots. Fingers crossed, that’s not something that former Upset cover stars I Don’t Know How But They Found Me have had to do, yet. We caught up with Dallon Weekes for a pre-match briefing ahead of the big event.



Hello! How's it going? What've you been up to today?

Hello yourself. Swimmingly. And I'm doing a bit of writing.



We're approaching a year since the release of your debut album, what have you been up to since then? How have you been spending time during lockdown?

Dying to get back onstage, mostly. Aside from that, we've been trying to promote 'Razzmatazz' via email and zoom meetings which has been interesting. It's been to be at home with the family during all this.



How did not being able to tour properly impact the release? Have you missed getting out to see people?

I'm not exactly sure. I think we were all expecting it to be released in a vacuum, since we couldn't tour, but our fans were there, and we had great support on the radio. So watching 'Leave Me Alone' go to number one on the US Alt charts was very unexpected. We're pretty excited to get back to playing shows (safely, of course).



You're coming over to the UK for some shows soon, do you have a good idea about any extra restrictions you'll have to contend with, or is it still pretty unknown?

There are a lot of answers we still don't have, but we are hoping for the best, and encouraging everyone to be vaccinated and keep wearing masks, even if they're not required. This thing isn't over quite yet.

