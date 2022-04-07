Heriot: "It feels surreal; we keep pinching ourselves"

Feature

With a string of buzzy singles already under their belt, a debut EP about to land, and dates with Rolo Tomassi fast approaching, metal’s new kids on the block Heriot are coming through fast.



Published: 1:45 pm, April 07, 2022 Words: Jack Press.

"We all love the early 2000s and late 90s, where metal and alternative music was just so diverse, and everyone was trying new things. No band sounded the same. So as we were chipping away at writing songs, that's what we did. This record has got a sprinkle of everything that we love."

And give it some they have. 'Profound Morality' is a 20-minute tour-de-force of the weapons in their arsenal. From blisteringly cold atmospherics and hauntingly bleak interludes to monolithic slabs of industrial hardcore, they weave together an introduction that's nearly impossible to categorise.

"I've said it all the time, let's just ride the wave until no one cares anymore. At the end of the day, this is what we wanted. We want to hopefully make a career out of this, so we've got to take the bull by the horns and give it some."

But if that pressure was a fire needing to be put out, Heriot are all over it already. For a band so early in their careers, they've developed a thick skin for an industry built on chewing up artists. For them, it's all about riding the waves while they last.

"I think if anything, the pressure is starting to build more now we're meeting people who genuinely like our stuff, because before it's just zeroes and ones on a computer screen."

"It's mental, really," Erhan sighs, taking a moment to smell the roses. "When we started getting a lot of traction over lockdown, I couldn't really take it in because it just felt like we weren't having those interactions with people. Since we've done the Svalbard tour, that was the first time I was like, 'oh wow, this is cool'. People wanted to buy merch before we played, and I'm just like, 'you're here for Svalbard, right?'

With all the hype hitting a band who've only got a handful of singles to their name, shouldn't all these shows and the upcoming release of their debut EP, 'Profound Morality', be a bit daunting?

"It feels surreal at the moment. We keep pinching ourselves a little bit because we haven't actually released a record yet, and we're getting onto really cool tours and getting some really good buzz," adds drummer guitarist Erhan Alman from his bedroom.

Imagine clocking out of your day job only to clock in on-stage alongside hardcore legends like Knocked Loose and Terror, or find yourself making music that gets played on Radio 1 - it'd be bananas, right?

"We can't put our finger on what other bands we sound like, and I really like that"

Their love of a bygone era may have helped fuel their fire, but they're not stuck in the mud. Rather than worship at the altar of their idols, they're following in the footsteps of contemporaries Code Orange in taking what's been done before, throwing it in a blender, and creating brand new flavours.

"There's a lot of bands at the moment that are doing well because they're able to perfect the nostalgia, the stuff we all loved growing up. But the way we're doing it, we're not doing it consciously, we're not trying to pull from that, and we're not trying to sound like a particular band."

They're hard to nail down, and they're proud of that fact.

"We can't put our finger on what other bands we sound like, and I really like that," beams Erhan, taking pride in Heriot's curveball mentality. "It makes us feel like we're not doing something the same as other bands, and I think that's why we're having the success we're receiving."

As much as they're trying not to pigeonhole themselves, 'Profound Morality''s aim is to introduce themselves as the Heriot they long to be. After a few years of singles, they've finally found a sound they can call their own, and they're wearing that mission statement like hearts on their sleeves.

"We can give someone our record and say 'this is our art', and they can have that to refer to, it's something for people to know this is what we sound like."

"We're finding our sound a bit more with 'Profound Morality'," adds Debbie, who's been stewing away on the EP's aims and objectives. "The title-track is quite a big change for us; it's where we feel like we're doing something different to what we would normally, and outside of that, 'Dispirit' was the one where it clicked in that everything that we were trying to put in, just fell into one song."

Of course, 'Profound Morality' isn't just an exercise in messing with musical codes and conventions. In its twenty minutes, you'll be left asking more questions than you've had answered, and that's entirely intentional.

"There's a running theme throughout this EP of just questioning things, and not being able to come to a firm conclusion," Debbie reflects, thinking carefully on what clues to reveal. "Nothing's black and white, nothing can ever be as pure as what you want it to be, and 'Profound Morality' encompasses that theme."

If you're down for digging deep into lyrics, you'll find a labyrinth of insights to explore. Whether it's 'Enter The Flesh''s assessment of class warfare, or general criticisms of outdated modes of living - it's all here. But you'll have to listen and make up your own mind if you want to learn more, as Heriot are staying tight-lipped on saying much more. But they will let us in on one thing: it's all about power.

"The question of power is a big influence in the theme of this EP. The frustration of the fact that you can't really ever have total control over the things you want to, because there's always somebody bigger involved and, in this case, for us, it's the government.

"There are definitely specific topics for us as a band, but we don't want to inflict that on anybody who's listening and say, 'this EP is about this' because it's for whatever you want to take from it, really."

The corruption of power might be 'Profound Morality''s calling card, but in many ways, giving power to the people is Heriot's real mission. And on the flip side, giving their art to others to interpret fits the calm and collected approach they've adopted for absolutely everything. If you choose any band to believe the hype over, it's Heriot. But don't tell them that.

"What's worked for us well is we haven't put too much pressure on ourselves. We're not like, 'we have to do this by this point'," asserts Erhan confidently, completely calm as usual. "The only thing we put pressure on ourselves to do is to remain consistent, and I think because we all have full-time jobs, we'll burn out if we add any more to the plate, so for the moment, we're just enjoying the EP coming out."

Taken from the April issue of Upset. Heriot's EP 'Profound Morality' is out 29th April.