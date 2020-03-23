Here's everything you need to know about Silverstein's album, 'A Beautiful Place To Drown'

Feature

From guitarist and vocalist Paul Marc Rousseau.

Published: 2:19 pm, March 23, 2020

Paul Marc Rousseau (guitar/vocals) fills us in on Silverstein’s new album ‘A Beautiful Place To Drown’ , an ambitious record featuring guest spots from Princess Nokia, Caleb Shomo, Pierre Bouvier, and more. 1. The working title for the album was 'AGRO-CULTURE'. We have a fake album cover featuring a grain silo adorned with a spray-painted anarchy symbol. It has a parental advisory sticker, too. As a way of celebrating a good vocal take or something, we'd say "that FARMS, dude!" and the performer would know they did a good job. I don't know which of those things happened first. I suppose we're still trying to find out if the chicken came before the egg. Oh boy, there I go talking about farms again. 2. 'Madness' and 'Say Yes!' were written in the 'Burn It Down' sessions which took place nearly a year before we started tracking the actual album. Those two songs felt a little disparate at first, but as the record came together, it became obvious they weren't out of place at all. We don't usually get to spend so much time with songs, but in this case, I'd say both tracks benefited from the long look. 3. We are firm believers in the "coffee fuels creativity" model , so we, ahem, "borrowed" some money from the recording budget to buy the best coffee maker on earth. Don't tell the label.

4. We're told we had the longest ever booking at Union Sound, beating out our pals PUP by only a couple days. The extra time allowed us to take a step back when things were getting too stressful. On one such occasion, Josh, Shane, producer Sam Guiana, and myself played basketball at the school across the street. I chose Sam – who appears to be in good physical shape but as it turns out has the cardio of a small baby – as my teammate. By the end of the 20-minute game, he was so destroyed that he spent the rest of the day on the couch trying not to throw up. I think we cancelled the rest of the session, but we still won the basketball game, so I guess it was worth it.



5. Josh rode his bike to and from the studio every day. I'm not a skilled math-man, but by my calculations, he rode over 850km over the course of the recording. I like to ride a bike as much as anyone, but YIKES dude! You need to CALM DOWN. You should see his quads now. He looks like a centaur but with the legs of Lance Armstrong and the torso of Hugh Jackman and the brain of Jack Black.



6. The future is now! Pierre's feature on 'Take What You Give' was written over FaceTime. He called us in the middle of our session and dropped some sweet melody ideas. We workshopped it, and like two days later he hit us back with the final product - not just with the vocal, but with a full arrangement including bass and some guitars. We kept it all because it was awesome. He thought about the part differently than any of us had, and that's what makes collaboration so cool. Bonus fact: we wrote this song with Dead Reflection producer Derek Hoffman. He invited us to a Kappa party after the session, but we didn't go because we forgot to bring our tracksuits and thought they wouldn't let us in.



Taken from the April issue of Upset, out now. Silverstein's album, 'A Beautiful Place To Drown' is out now.