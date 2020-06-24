Feature

Here's everything you need to know about Protest the Hero's new album, 'PALIMPSEST'

The band talk us through their new album.

Published: 4:12 pm, June 24, 2020

Billed as “the most challenging record we have worked on” by guitarist Luke Hoskin, Protest The Hero’s new album ‘Palimpsest’ sees the Canadian four-piece go all- out. The band tell us more. Apparently, Not All Members of Protest the Hero Shoot Blanks...

Two children were born during the making of Palimpsest. On the actual day we started recording the first notes for the record (January 2, 2018), Rody's son was born five weeks early. Then later that year in October, Tim welcomed his second daughter to planet earth. If you were wondering why the record took so long, it was because some of us were busy procreating. Newest Member 'Michael' Can Do Things Other Than Drums...

This is the first full length that our newest member Mike wrote on. Not only did this guy write all of his drum parts, but he came to the table with fully fleshed out section ideas, complete with guitar riffs, bass parts and even some beautiful piano concepts. The bulk of the instrumental music was written in hotel rooms as Mike and Luke took turns travelling to each other between their home cities (Ottawa and Toronto). Neal Quigley Doesn't Get Enough Credit...

Much of the writing for guitars and drums happened at Mike's apartment in Ottawa. It was a cosy two-bedroom he shared with a brave soul named Neal. Weeks and months went by where Michael and Lucas debated (loudly) about every aspect of the songs they worked on, blaring sections of the album over and over. Neal, who probably hated our band, to begin with, didn't say a word. He sat there on the couch, on his days off from work, and just took it. It wasn't just noise pollution he had to deal with either. He endured an unending parade of flatulence from our make-shift control room. 'Wind chimes in a tornado' would be a fitting description. Fuck you, Neal.



"We questioned the very meaning of every note we laid down, our intense scrutiny broken only by bouts of Mario Kart after 14 hour days"