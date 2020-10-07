Here's everything you need to know about METZ' new album, 'Atlas Vending'

Feature

The band let us in on a few titbits from behind-the-scenes.

Published: 12:14 pm, October 07, 2020

Billed as “the most dynamic, dimensional, and compelling work of their career”, the new album from METZ explores many of the difficulties of growing up. The band let us in on a few titbits from behind-the-scenes.

(Machines With Magnets in Pawtucket RI). We only left for coffee and to go to the bar. Hayden slept on the floor under a ping pong table (he did this by choice, there were many beds)., and Seth Manchester (Engineer, Mixer, rally car hobbyist, Karaoke singer) will take you to every single one whether you want to go or not. Peddler's Inn is highly recommended.. He also took the photos for S/T and II.on the 'Atlas Vending' album art/credits.. His short-lived American-Italian restaurant Sloraccio's received rave reviews and was shuttered abruptly when he needed to record more bass guitar.. "I like wine at 3:30pm", and grape-y boi was born.. He drove around NYC in a gold Cadillac with a giant METZ bumper sticker emblazoned on the back, so it was pretty much love at first sight.