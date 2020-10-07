Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring grandson, Knuckle Puck, Touché Amoré, Yours Truly and more.
Order a copy
October 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Feature

Here's everything you need to know about METZ' new album, 'Atlas Vending'

The band let us in on a few titbits from behind-the-scenes.
Published: 12:14 pm, October 07, 2020
Here's everything you need to know about METZ' new album, 'Atlas Vending'

Billed as “the most dynamic, dimensional, and compelling work of their career”, the new album from METZ explores many of the difficulties of growing up. The band let us in on a few titbits from behind-the-scenes.

During the recording of 'Atlas Vending', we lived at the studio (Machines With Magnets in Pawtucket RI). We only left for coffee and to go to the bar. Hayden slept on the floor under a ping pong table (he did this by choice, there were many beds).

Pawtucket is home to the best dive bars in the USA, and Seth Manchester (Engineer, Mixer, rally car hobbyist, Karaoke singer) will take you to every single one whether you want to go or not. Peddler's Inn is highly recommended.

The 'Atlas Vending' album cover photo was taken by Alex's dad. He also took the photos for S/T and II.

Dave Konopka, formerly of the band BATTLES, designed and arranged the text on the 'Atlas Vending' album art/credits.

Chris makes a good pasta sauce. His short-lived American-Italian restaurant Sloraccio's received rave reviews and was shuttered abruptly when he needed to record more bass guitar.

After Hayden's drum tracks were completed (day 4 of 14) he had a revelation. "I like wine at 3:30pm", and grape-y boi was born.

We met 'Atlas Vending' co-producer Ben Greenberg while his band UNIFORM opened for METZ on a US tour. He drove around NYC in a gold Cadillac with a giant METZ bumper sticker emblazoned on the back, so it was pretty much love at first sight.

Taken from the October issue of Upset. METZ' album 'Atlas Vending' is out 9th October.

October 2020
Grab this issue

October 2020

Featuring grandson, Knuckle Puck, Touché Amoré, Yours Truly and more.
Order a copy.
Make sure you select the correct shipping location. If you select UK but enter a non-UK delivery address, your order will be refunded and cancelled.
Everything going on in rock, right now.
Black Honey's second album 'Written & Directed' is coming in January
Another Michael have signed to Run For Cover, and shared their new single 'New Music'
snake eyes have shared their new track 'listen', from upcoming debut EP 'skeletons'
The Dirty Nil are teasing their upcoming album with new single, 'Blunt Force Concussion'
Seahaven have signed to Pure Noise for their new album, 'Halo of Hurt'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing