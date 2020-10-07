Here's everything you need to know about METZ' new album, 'Atlas Vending'

The band let us in on a few titbits from behind-the-scenes.
During the recording of 'Atlas Vending', we lived at the studio
(Machines With Magnets in Pawtucket RI). We only left for coffee and to go to the bar. Hayden slept on the floor under a ping pong table (he did this by choice, there were many beds).
Pawtucket is home to the best dive bars in the USA
, and Seth Manchester (Engineer, Mixer, rally car hobbyist, Karaoke singer) will take you to every single one whether you want to go or not. Peddler's Inn is highly recommended.
The 'Atlas Vending' album cover photo was taken by Alex's dad
. He also took the photos for S/T and II.
Dave Konopka, formerly of the band BATTLES, designed and arranged the text
on the 'Atlas Vending' album art/credits.
Chris makes a good pasta sauce
. His short-lived American-Italian restaurant Sloraccio's received rave reviews and was shuttered abruptly when he needed to record more bass guitar.
After Hayden's drum tracks were completed (day 4 of 14) he had a revelation
. "I like wine at 3:30pm", and grape-y boi was born.
We met 'Atlas Vending' co-producer Ben Greenberg while his band UNIFORM opened for METZ on a US tour
. He drove around NYC in a gold Cadillac with a giant METZ bumper sticker emblazoned on the back, so it was pretty much love at first sight.
Taken from the October issue of Upset. METZ' album 'Atlas Vending' is out 9th October.