Feature

Here's everything you need to know about illuminati hotties' new album 'FREE I.H.'

Sarah Tudzin tells us some little-known facts about the release.
Published: 1:15 pm, July 29, 2020 Photos: Maddie Ross.
Songwriter and producer Sarah Tudzin tells us about illuminati hotties' fast-becoming-a-cult-fave second album, 'FREE I.H.'

If you listen to 'FREE I.H.' in reverse at 1.25x speed, it syncs perfectly with the intro dogfighting scene in Top Gun AND it reveals my Netflix password.

There is also morse code hidden in one song.

The main guitar tone across the entire record is pure amp distortion - a little Fender Princeton on 10.

'FREE I.H.' was fully written and recorded over the course of three weeks in February 2020 - it started out a noise/drone record with some spoken word and quickly morphed.

The only exception to the above is the drums and bass tracking for content//bedtime which was lifted from a two-hour studio jam with Tim and Zach, and the hook which was lifted from being frustrated and impatient during a radio session that took a very long time to set their gear up.

A few reasons to live: cute doggies, delicious bagel sandwiches, hugging yr pals, hugging yr make-out pals, when you know the seasons are changing because of the way it smells when you step outside early in the morning, jumping into the pit when the breakdown hits, shitty beer, shitty keyboards, sk8ng on brand new pavement.

