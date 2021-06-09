Here's everything you need to know about ﻿Holding Absence's new album, 'The Greatest Mistake Of My Life'

Feature

Vocalist Lucas Woodland tells us what we need to know.

Published: 2:19 pm, June 09, 2021

Vocalist Lucas Woodland reveals some interesting tit-bits from behind the scenes of Holding Absence's new album, 'The Greatest Mistake Of My Life'.

THE ALBUM IS NAMED AFTER A GRACIE FIELDS SONG

The story goes that my Great-Uncle recorded a cover of The Greatest Mistake Of My Life many moons ago. Upon hearing this from my Nan, I just felt like it was too special to not pay homage to! Sometimes I realise how weird it was to name an album after a 90-year-old track, but in all honesty, timelessness is something we really try to achieve with our music, so it is very fitting.

THE ALBUM WAS RECORDED JUST BEFORE LOCKDOWN

We entered the studio in February 2020, and everything was going fine. It wasn't until maybe the second week of the session when we got word of Italy going into lockdown that we realised just how big a thing COVID actually was! By the time we'd left the studio, there were only about 2-3 days of normality before lockdown hit. It's really odd to think we went into the studio one day, and then everything was different when we stepped out... But luckily, I truly believe that the pandemic had no mental effect on the songs or the recordings, which I'm really grateful for.

MY SISTER SINGS ON A TRACK

We always knew we wanted a duet on the album, more as a challenge to us as songwriters than anything else. But when push came to shove, we realised that we didn't really want to cheapen the song with a great big "FEATURING X MUSICIAN FROM X BAND" on the title, and that's where the idea of getting my sister came in. I've spent my whole life singing with her, and it just felt right! Though it was very stressful for me on the day - making sure that we did right by both her and the band - I'm very proud of the end result! I'd love to get more guest features on songs in the coming years too, by the way. It just didn't feel right for this particular song to have anybody but her!

REDDIT HELPED INSPIRE SOME OF THE LYRICS

We knew we wanted a spoken female voice to run throughout the album, but we just weren't sure what it was she was going to say... I decided one night to go on R/askreddit and see if there was a "what was the greatest mistake of your life?" thread, and the rest is history! I paraphrased three of them into poems, and those are what you hear the voice say on 'Drugs & Love', 'Die Alone' and 'Phantoms'.

DAN WELLER SMASHED IT

When I look back at the whole of this process, I really deem Dan to be the biggest difference. We'd written songs with him previously ('Like A Shadow', 'Monochrome', 'Gravity' and 'Birdcage') but having him in the studio to inspire and encourage us for TGMOML was just a completely next level experience. It really taught us the importance of having a magical connection with a producer, especially one who believes in you the way that Dan believes in HA!

