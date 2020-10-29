Happy.: "We disguise pretty intense messages in upbeat-sounding songs"

Who doesn't experience imposter syndrome now and again, right? That awful feeling that you alone don't really know what you're doing, and shouldn't have your job, or your amazing friends, or any grown-up responsibility, really.
It's a feeling that grungy emo-pop trio Happy. focus in on with their new album, 'Imposter Syndrome'. "From the lows of depression, anxiety and addiction to the highs of travelling, making friends and living the dream, this record is our everlasting chase for 'success'," they explain.
Tate Logan (vocals) reveals more about the record's inception.
Hi Tate, how's it going? What are you up to today?
I'm doing as well as I can be right now given the circumstances of the world! Haha. Today the weather was beautiful, so I took my dogs to the park. My fiancé and I cooked dinner and started watching Ryan Murphy's new show Ratched, based on One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest. Overall, it was a good day!
Your new album's a fun one, is it difficult making upbeat, enthusiastic music while it feels like the world's ending?
It's funny because we recorded this album in January of this year right before we left on a full US tour supporting Superwhatevr and Chapel in February. That feels like a lifetime ago. So much has happened since then. With this album being a narrative of our experiences with imposter syndrome, this pandemic and its effects on the music world has amplified that message and headspace. We also have a habit of disguising pretty intense messages in upbeat sounding songs. A lot of the themes in this record deal with depression, anxiety, addiction and death. We just hide it in "Happy" vibes haha. We, of course, also have songs with much lighter and more fun meanings and stories too!
What was the timeline like on writing and recording? It sounds like you just missed the pandemic?
Thank goodness! Haha. We wrote most of this record in the fall of last year and recorded it in January of this year in Chicago right before things got crazy. Although we weren't writing or recording during the pandemic, we did have to figure out promotion for this record. Filming music videos and taking photographs was an interesting adventure. Finding locations and coming up with ideas that were safe and responsible certainly forced us to think outside of the box.
How were you feeling going into your second record, what was your headspace like?
The writing process of this record was entirely different than our first album. With this record, we all sat down together and fleshed out each song, one by one, until we had a cohesive record. We practice in an old, empty church and have all of our song ideas written all over the walls. It was really raw and organic. All of the songs complement each other in a way we have never done before. We also experimented this time. We wouldn't even really consider ourselves a pop-punk band. We are excited to see what our fans think!
Did the reaction to your debut impact where you wanted to take your music next?
I think it stressed us out because our debut was a collection of songs written over a long period of time. I wrote some of those songs when I was 15. I had very different influences then. I think all of us have matured a lot in our music taste and where we draw inspiration from. All of the songs on this record are new and definitely have a different energy to them.
Did you hit upon any other challenges when putting the album together?
We recorded the album in Chicago in the dead of winter, and we are from South Carolina. That was totally insane for us. We've never dealt with cold weather like that! The snow and ice was a whole new thing for us, and we definitely got our car stuck multiple times. But overall, it was an incredible experience. We have no complaints!
'Imposter Syndrome' feels like quite a revealing title, are you an anxious bunch?
I think every artist has dealt with some form of imposter syndrome at one point. Trying to get used to the fact that people can love something you created enough to get it tattooed on their body or drive 15 hours to see it live can be intense. It's super insane, in a good way, of course. It's incredibly humbling, and we are forever grateful. But we are just people, like everyone else. The pressure that can create can sometimes be overwhelming. However, we love what we do, and it just comes with the territory. We just want to talk about it. This album discusses both the extreme highs and lows of that.
Has the album helped you work through any feelings you were previously struggling with?
Yeah, for sure. I think hashing out all these feelings and recognising them helped understand them and deal with them better. We want to be the best band we can be for our fans and also the best friends, brothers, nephews, husbands etc. to the people that love us.
What is it about pop-punk in particular that inspires you?
It's always been so rebellious. It's loud and aggressive and in your face. Punk music has always been the soundtrack to being different, and that holds a special place in our hearts. We definitely appreciate and draw inspiration from all different genres though!
Are you looking forward to 2021? Do you think it'll be easier than 2020?
We sure hope so!!! Haha. We want to play these new songs live more than anything in the world. But we also want everyone to be safe and comfortable when they come to our shows. As much as it sucks, we will wait until we know it's safe. When that happens, it's pedal to the metal for us.
What's next for you guys?
Fingers crossed a TOUR!! Haha. In the meantime, we will continue to write music and find nee ways to connect with our amazing fans.
Taken from the November issue of Upset. Happy.'s album 'Imposter Syndrome' is out 30th October.
Featuring iDKHOW, Laura Jane Grace, Black Foxxes, Salem and more.