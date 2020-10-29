Happy.: "We disguise pretty intense messages in upbeat-sounding songs"

Feature

Tate Logan tells us about the band's new record's inception.

Published: 9:15 am, October 29, 2020

Who doesn't experience imposter syndrome now and again, right? That awful feeling that you alone don't really know what you're doing, and shouldn't have your job, or your amazing friends, or any grown-up responsibility, really.

It's a feeling that grungy emo-pop trio Happy. focus in on with their new album, 'Imposter Syndrome'. "From the lows of depression, anxiety and addiction to the highs of travelling, making friends and living the dream, this record is our everlasting chase for 'success'," they explain.

Tate Logan (vocals) reveals more about the record's inception.



Hi Tate, how's it going? What are you up to today?

I'm doing as well as I can be right now given the circumstances of the world! Haha. Today the weather was beautiful, so I took my dogs to the park. My fiancé and I cooked dinner and started watching Ryan Murphy's new show Ratched, based on One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest. Overall, it was a good day!



Your new album's a fun one, is it difficult making upbeat, enthusiastic music while it feels like the world's ending?

It's funny because we recorded this album in January of this year right before we left on a full US tour supporting Superwhatevr and Chapel in February. That feels like a lifetime ago. So much has happened since then. With this album being a narrative of our experiences with imposter syndrome, this pandemic and its effects on the music world has amplified that message and headspace. We also have a habit of disguising pretty intense messages in upbeat sounding songs. A lot of the themes in this record deal with depression, anxiety, addiction and death. We just hide it in "Happy" vibes haha. We, of course, also have songs with much lighter and more fun meanings and stories too!



What was the timeline like on writing and recording? It sounds like you just missed the pandemic?

Thank goodness! Haha. We wrote most of this record in the fall of last year and recorded it in January of this year in Chicago right before things got crazy. Although we weren't writing or recording during the pandemic, we did have to figure out promotion for this record. Filming music videos and taking photographs was an interesting adventure. Finding locations and coming up with ideas that were safe and responsible certainly forced us to think outside of the box.



How were you feeling going into your second record, what was your headspace like?

The writing process of this record was entirely different than our first album. With this record, we all sat down together and fleshed out each song, one by one, until we had a cohesive record. We practice in an old, empty church and have all of our song ideas written all over the walls. It was really raw and organic. All of the songs complement each other in a way we have never done before. We also experimented this time. We wouldn't even really consider ourselves a pop-punk band. We are excited to see what our fans think!

