Feature

Gregor Barnett: "Let's celebrate what we have; that's the main energy of the album"

Gregor Barnett, guitarist/co-vocalist for The Menzingers, is breaking out on his own with a debut solo release.
Published: 11:45 am, February 22, 2022Words: Rob Mair. Photos: Tom May.
"I find it crazy when you hear about these songwriters that can just write for all of their projects at the same time; I feel like my mind has to be in one or the other," considers The Menzingers' Greg 'Gregor' Barnett while discussing his solo record.

While obvious comparisons include workaholic emo icons Tim Kasher and Mike Kinsella or hardcore doyen and perpetual motion machine Walter Schreifels, Greg works better compartmentalising his different workstreams and focusing purely on his work on one project at a time.

And although Greg finds himself back in Menzingers mode at the time of this interview – great news for fans of the Philly punks – his debut solo record is a stunning slice of Americana, which leans into the world of the day job but never fully occupies it.

Removed from the safety blanket of the fully collaborative songwriting process of The Menzingers, however, has meant Greg has had to push himself in new ways – all of which is evident on 'Don't Go Throwing Roses In My Grave'.

"The best part about collaborating with somebody is that you get this energy where you can show them your idea, and they interpret it differently, and it becomes something unique," says Greg. "But I haven't really written songs solo since I was a teenager – certainly to the point where I was crafting an entire song by myself. And there's a lot of excitement in that, too – where I had to think while I was writing of how the drums or pianos would sound. So, it was all crafted in that sense in real-time."

Not that 'Don't Go Throwing Roses In My Grave' was fully realised without collaboration from his bandmates. Menzingers' bassist Eric Keen was along for the ride, while drummer Joe Godino lent a hand with some percussion. Yet even though the personnel might be familiar, the results are far removed from blue-collar punk, reflecting Greg's love of early alt-country Wilco, the murder ballads of Nick Cave or the rustic narratives of Tom Waits or Billy Bragg.

And while this makes for a grown-up and reflective record, it still possesses the same heart and soul of The Menzingers – as if Greg's unable to dial out of this side of his consciousness, no matter how hard he stretches himself musically.

Throughout, there's a recurring theme of death and decay – in part seen through the song titles 'Talking To Your Tombstone', 'The First Dead Body I Ever Saw' and 'Don't Go Throwing Roses In My Grave', but also through the melancholy lyrics. Written and recorded throughout the pandemic, it's unsurprising such imagery comes through – and Greg acknowledges as much – but there are also kernels of hope sprinkled throughout.

"I think there was this overwhelming sense of dread," says Greg. "I lost my grandfather, and I had a family member dealing with some really difficult stuff. It was tough. But then, later in the year, things started to make more sense – you see the light at the end of the tunnel, right?

"And I think that's how these songs shaped up. The title-track, 'Don't Go Throwing Roses In My Grave', it's a downer of a song, but I also wanted that line to feel uplifting in a way. Like, let's celebrate what we have. And I think that's the main energy of the album. Take the time to reflect on what you've got and the people that you love so you can appreciate them when they're not here."
This sense of pensive reflection can be seen most clearly on the penultimate song, 'At A Greyhound Station, Desperate'. Here, Greg draws on his own experiences of travelling from his family home in Scranton to his father's house in New Jersey as a youngster.

While Greg acknowledges this experience set him up for a transient lifestyle on the road, it also gave him the opportunity to imagine stories and scenarios for the people he'd see at the Greyhound station but never meet. Sometimes they might be looking to start a new life, but there's a sense that even if you look for a new start, you can never escape your past, no matter where you go. "Changing location doesn't always fix stuff," says Greg. "So, it's really a song about being down on your luck at a bus station and waiting to start somewhere new when it feels like your last option."

And while this taps into some classic Menzingers-style narrative songwriting, it is followed by 'Guest In Your House' – an astonishingly personal song that sits much closer to home.

It tells the story of a juvenile Greg and his experiences of living at his grandparent's house after his parent's divorce. It's beautifully conjured and richly detailed, packed with emotion and sentiment. Unsurprisingly, given its importance, it's a song Greg has been working on for a long time.

"Their house was always just that place; it was a place where I always felt comfortable, and it was where me and my brother were raised. It's a super emotional song for me, and I was excited to finish it. It's funny when you write songs; sometimes, you don't want to give up too much of yourself because if you do, you make it hyper-specific, and then you worry that people won't relate to it.

"In this case, it was the opposite. I felt like I had to have all these details – like I was painting a scene of being a young kid in front of the TV watching game shows while your mom's going to work, and your grandparents are doing everything for you. I felt like it had to be exactly as I remembered for it to feel real.

"It's one of my favourite songs I've ever written – probably my favourite song I've ever written. I'm super proud of it, especially with my grandparents passing away. The thing is, they lost the house to the bank, and when that happened, I was so pissed off. I needed a way to remember it differently and to give the story a new ending."

It means 'Don't Go Throwing Roses In My Grave' is a fine testament to the people Greg has loved and lost. Introspective and sombre, it nevertheless has moments of clarity and beauty that shine through the darkness like a beacon.

Taken from the March issue of Upset. Gregor Barnett's solo album 'Don't Go Throwing Roses In My Grave' is out 18th February.

