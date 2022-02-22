Gregor Barnett: "Let's celebrate what we have; that's the main energy of the album"

"I find it crazy when you hear about these songwriters that can just write for all of their projects at the same time; I feel like my mind has to be in one or the other," considers The Menzingers' Greg 'Gregor' Barnett while discussing his solo record.
This sense of pensive reflection can be seen most clearly on the penultimate song, 'At A Greyhound Station, Desperate'. Here, Greg draws on his own experiences of travelling from his family home in Scranton to his father's house in New Jersey as a youngster.
While Greg acknowledges this experience set him up for a transient lifestyle on the road, it also gave him the opportunity to imagine stories and scenarios for the people he'd see at the Greyhound station but never meet. Sometimes they might be looking to start a new life, but there's a sense that even if you look for a new start, you can never escape your past, no matter where you go. "Changing location doesn't always fix stuff," says Greg. "So, it's really a song about being down on your luck at a bus station and waiting to start somewhere new when it feels like your last option."
And while this taps into some classic Menzingers-style narrative songwriting, it is followed by 'Guest In Your House' – an astonishingly personal song that sits much closer to home.
It tells the story of a juvenile Greg and his experiences of living at his grandparent's house after his parent's divorce. It's beautifully conjured and richly detailed, packed with emotion and sentiment. Unsurprisingly, given its importance, it's a song Greg has been working on for a long time.
"Their house was always just that place; it was a place where I always felt comfortable, and it was where me and my brother were raised. It's a super emotional song for me, and I was excited to finish it. It's funny when you write songs; sometimes, you don't want to give up too much of yourself because if you do, you make it hyper-specific, and then you worry that people won't relate to it.
"In this case, it was the opposite. I felt like I had to have all these details – like I was painting a scene of being a young kid in front of the TV watching game shows while your mom's going to work, and your grandparents are doing everything for you. I felt like it had to be exactly as I remembered for it to feel real.
"It's one of my favourite songs I've ever written – probably my favourite song I've ever written. I'm super proud of it, especially with my grandparents passing away. The thing is, they lost the house to the bank, and when that happened, I was so pissed off. I needed a way to remember it differently and to give the story a new ending."
It means 'Don't Go Throwing Roses In My Grave' is a fine testament to the people Greg has loved and lost. Introspective and sombre, it nevertheless has moments of clarity and beauty that shine through the darkness like a beacon.
Taken from the March issue of Upset. Gregor Barnett's solo album 'Don't Go Throwing Roses In My Grave' is out 18th February.
