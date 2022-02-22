Gregor Barnett: "Let's celebrate what we have; that's the main energy of the album"

Feature

Gregor Barnett, guitarist/co-vocalist for The Menzingers, is breaking out on his own with a debut solo release.



Published: 11:45 am, February 22, 2022 Words: Rob Mair. Photos: Tom May.

"I find it crazy when you hear about these songwriters that can just write for all of their projects at the same time; I feel like my mind has to be in one or the other," considers The Menzingers' Greg 'Gregor' Barnett while discussing his solo record.



While obvious comparisons include workaholic emo icons Tim Kasher and Mike Kinsella or hardcore doyen and perpetual motion machine Walter Schreifels, Greg works better compartmentalising his different workstreams and focusing purely on his work on one project at a time.And although Greg finds himself back in Menzingers mode at the time of this interview – great news for fans of the Philly punks – his debut solo record is a stunning slice of Americana, which leans into the world of the day job but never fully occupies it.Removed from the safety blanket of the fully collaborative songwriting process of The Menzingers, however, has meant Greg has had to push himself in new ways – all of which is evident on 'Don't Go Throwing Roses In My Grave'."The best part about collaborating with somebody is that you get this energy where you can show them your idea, and they interpret it differently, and it becomes something unique," says Greg. "But I haven't really written songs solo since I was a teenager – certainly to the point where I was crafting an entire song by myself. And there's a lot of excitement in that, too – where I had to think while I was writing of how the drums or pianos would sound. So, it was all crafted in that sense in real-time."Not that 'Don't Go Throwing Roses In My Grave' was fully realised without collaboration from his bandmates. Menzingers' bassist Eric Keen was along for the ride, while drummer Joe Godino lent a hand with some percussion. Yet even though the personnel might be familiar, the results are far removed from blue-collar punk, reflecting Greg's love of early alt-country Wilco, the murder ballads of Nick Cave or the rustic narratives of Tom Waits or Billy Bragg.And while this makes for a grown-up and reflective record, it still possesses the same heart and soul of The Menzingers – as if Greg's unable to dial out of this side of his consciousness, no matter how hard he stretches himself musically.Throughout, there's a recurring theme of death and decay – in part seen through the song titles 'Talking To Your Tombstone', 'The First Dead Body I Ever Saw' and 'Don't Go Throwing Roses In My Grave', but also through the melancholy lyrics. Written and recorded throughout the pandemic, it's unsurprising such imagery comes through – and Greg acknowledges as much – but there are also kernels of hope sprinkled throughout."I think there was this overwhelming sense of dread," says Greg. "I lost my grandfather, and I had a family member dealing with some really difficult stuff. It was tough. But then, later in the year, things started to make more sense – you see the light at the end of the tunnel, right?"And I think that's how these songs shaped up. The title-track, 'Don't Go Throwing Roses In My Grave', it's a downer of a song, but I also wanted that line to feel uplifting in a way. Like, let's celebrate what we have. And I think that's the main energy of the album. Take the time to reflect on what you've got and the people that you love so you can appreciate them when they're not here."