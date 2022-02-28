Graphic Nature: "Graphic Nature is such a cool group of dudes; it's great fun"

Feature

With both a new EP and a support tour with Rolo Tomassi on the horizon, Graphic Nature are set to make their mark on metal.

Published: 10:00 am, February 28, 2022 Photos: xvisua.

Kent metallers Graphic Nature - who take their name from a track on Deftones' 'Koi No Yokan' album, 'FYI' - are breaking through with an incendiary new EP, 'new skin'. A visceral statement of intent, it's a marker of big things to come. Frontman Harvey Freeman takes a break from watching Supernatural to tell us how his band came together.



Hi Harvey! When did you realise you wanted to make music? Did the process come naturally to you?

I think I was about 7 or 8, I had just got myself into "rock" music, and all I knew is that I wanted to play drums in a band. I got my first drumming lessons at 9 and carried that on into bands after I left school. It wasn't til I was 15-16 that I really wanted to learn how to do vocals.



What's your favourite thing about being a musician?

The live shows for sure! There's something euphoric about being on stage shouting your lungs out for half an hour a night. As a very socially anxious person, that time spent playing live music just changes me as a human and gives me a huge boost of confidence when I get off stage to actually socialise and relax with the people I meet at our shows.



Is Graphic Nature your first venture, or have you had other projects before?

It's not! I've been in many bands prior to this one, all of which were great experiences, and I made some lifelong friends from members of each band I played with. Graphic Nature, however, is such a cool group of dudes to play with; we don't argue, we have the same vision for how we want our music to sound, and it's just great fun.



How did you lot meet and decide to form the band?

We met by playing a show together in our other bands. Things obviously didn't work out with the other bands we played in originally, but we all got on and had the same vision as each other, so GN was born! Purely from a love of no bullshit drama and good music.

