GLOO: "The less over-thinking when creating something, the better"

Want to know the secret to being happy? So do Gloo, and they’re on a mission to figure it out.



Published: 10:15 am, August 31, 2021

Inspired in part by singer Thomas Harfield's interest in self-help books and what have you, the new album from South Coast punks GLOO is a quest for happiness, something that honestly couldn't be timed a great deal better what with 'current' 'events' 'n that. They've got a lot to look forward to, too - what with touring coming back, a newfound love for yoga, the opening of a skate shop, and also Tom and his brother-stroke-drummer Mark's mum getting married ("[we're] writing our mum's wedding speech tonight"). Aw. What a nice time.



Hi Tom, it's been a couple of years since your debut album - what have you been up to since then? Any major life developments?

What have we been up to? God! Feels like so long ago that album. Because of the whole lockdown situation, we've actually been quite busy writing the follow up to the album (coming soon) so we are way ahead of the game when restrictions are lifted.

In terms of personal life, Mark's gone and got himself a house and done it up. I've really gotten into yoga and written a book on Advice for Unsigned Bands, which you can find on Amazon. Simon, our bassist's been learning new guitar techniques and stuff... I wouldn't even know where to start on, like, vibrato and jazz shit.



When did you start work on your second record? Was there much overlap with the first?

Apart from one song on our upcoming album, 'Takes the Piss', which was half-written at the same time as our debut, it was only a few months after recording our debut that we started writing for the 'Stop and Stare' EP. After that EP was released, we had a one or two-year break from writing, not on purpose... Just because we couldn't seem to come up with anything we liked that much. That's where a break-up helps and a bit of time off on the side builds up that excitement of writing new songs again, haha.



Did you find it easier to put together this one, or was it just differently hard?

This album was definitely harder to write for us because we're always trying to compete with previous songs that we're already super proud of. Some of the songs did come quite easily, yes, but it's more like we're picking the best 10 of 200 songs rather than 10 out of 100 now, which certainly makes for a better album. We would've 100% kept some songs before, whereas now we're making the difficult decision to cut some loose.



Did the pandemic get in the way much? Or impact the vibe at all? 'How Not To Be Happy' feels pretty pertinent right now.

Luckily, we got in the studio just in time, in between the lockdowns right at the beginning of the outbreak, so we could still manage to get these new songs of ours recorded with that fresh feeling. I couldn't imagine having to record these now, knowing that these songs would be like 3 years old.

The pandemic has mainly just delayed the release of the album. We've been having to keep it to ourselves, knowing that we've got our best to date songs. It's not been easy, to say the least, especially as we like to class ourselves as a live band, but worse things are going on in the world at the moment for sure!



"I can't stress enough the value that yoga has brought into my life" Thomas Harfield