Glitterer: "A lot of the album boils down to a driving, intangible desire"

Feature

It’s second album time for Ned Russin, aka Glitterer.

Published: 10:58 am, February 26, 2021 Photos: Farrah Skeiky.

Ned Russin, formerly of hardcore-punk favourites Title Fight, continues his foray into fuzzier waters with his second Glitterer album, 'Life Is Not A Lesson'. This time taking on production duties himself, it's a step up into big, punchy tunes that reckon with wanting both answers and reassurance.



Hi Ned, how's it going? What are you up to today?

I'm doing pretty well, thanks. These days I'm not doing too much. Going to work, reading, playing and listening to music. That's about it.



Tell us about your new record - when did you begin work on it, and what was your starting point?

I started writing what would become 'Life Is Not A Lesson' in late-2019. I was touring a lot, and the last record had just come out a few months beforehand, but I wanted to just keep working on new stuff. I didn't really have a specific starting point, but the first song that I wrote was actually 'Didn't Want It', and I think that provided a good foundation for what the rest of the actual album would become.



Were you able to spend much time in studios, or working with others? How did the pandemic impact your process?

Before the pandemic hit, I had actually booked a series of sessions to record the album. The first was supposed to be at the end of March in Paris. I was doing a European tour and was going to just stay for a week after it wrapped up to work on the first batch of songs. That tour was cancelled partway through, and we returned home into lockdown. So after that, I had to completely alter my recording plans. I ended up recording the record myself in my practice space, except for the drums which were recorded in Kingston, PA.



Did you come up against any other unexpected challenges during the record's creation?

Yeah, beyond the logistical challenges, I also had to deal with the mental and emotional challenges. I came home from Europe believing that the lockdown would only last two weeks and the pandemic would end. That obviously didn't happen. The severity of the situation unfurled in real-time while making the record. So I was trying to focus on creating something while also trying to make sense of, and peace with the world seemingly fall apart around me. Those aren't the best conditions to try and make a record under, especially one that you're making on your own.

