Feature

Girlpool: "Making this album was a very therapeutic experience"

Digging deeper than ever before, Girlpool are coming into their own with an ambitious new record full of feeling.

Published: 10:41 am, April 25, 2022 Words: Linsey Teggert. Photos: Amelia Irons.

The warmth and intimacy between Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad practically radiates through the computer screen as they Zoom in from Austin, Texas. It's morning, and the pair are still lounging together in bed (they have a busy week ahead at SXSW), speaking in hushed tones in their relaxed Californian drawl. They've been making music together as Girlpool since they were teenagers, playing all-ages DIY venues around LA and skipping school, and it almost feels intrusive talking to them while they're in their own little bubble. When asked what they would pick as a defining characteristic of each other's songwriting, their glowing responses are pure and genuine rather than forced. "Harmony is super poetic and amazing with words," muses Avery. "Avery is amazing and deeply gifted," Harmony responds. "Everything he writes is very visceral and felt from a very guttural place, like a primal emotion. It's deep in the stomach." "Deep in the stomach?!" asks Avery, giggling. "Like full-bodied," clarifies Harmony. When making their new record, the pair had a very clear vision of elevating the soundscapes they had previously explored and for everything to feel more focused across the board, both sonically and visually. To achieve this, they had to let someone into the Girlpool world in a way that they'd never done before; they had to allow someone else inside their almost telepathic bond. That someone was producer Yves Rothman, who you may also know as experimental musician Yves Tumor, and the resulting record, 'Forgiveness', is Girlpool's most ambitious and striking offering to date. "Yves was the right person to have on the journey of figuring out how we wanted each song to live. While he honoured what we intuitively felt and saw, and came into the original space of the song, he also helped us to collectively explore what felt best and what served the song best without compromising the initial intention for the song," explains Avery. "What was specifically special about him, was that he had the ability to take it in any direction: there was no end to how many times we could imagine each track, to feel them somewhere else. That was the most sacred thing about this process - the openness and the lack of the pressure to compromise."



"I find the process of writing songs and putting them out there to be the ultimate way to forgive" Avery Tucker

Despite their closeness, Avery and Harmony have found that what works best for them is writing their songs completely separately. As the years have progressed, they've found it cathartic, allowing them to process emotions before workshopping the songs together. Rather than cause a sense of disconnect, it's perhaps strengthened their dynamic. It's another of the reasons Girlpool formed such a strong connection with Yves, seeing how dedicated he was in protecting what Avery refers to as "the purest moment" of their songs. "When Harmony and I wrote our songs alone in our own space, that's the most special part of the song, because that's how it was born." This relationship also helped to challenge the perceived notions of what a Girlpool album should be. 'Forgiveness' sounds a world away from the scrappy lo-fi of their debut 'Before the World Was Big' - so much so that you could listen to the albums side by side and believe they were two different bands. However, when listening to Girlpool's records in chronological order, you can trace the threads of the evolution of their sound, particularly on previous album 'What Chaos Is Imaginary', which dabbled in spacious dream pop with a hint of dark electronica. It's difficult to pinpoint exactly, but 'Forgiveness' sounds like Girlpool have arrived at the band they were meant to be. It's incredibly nuanced, taking the hints of electronica from 'What Chaos' and expanding them into textured, slick vignettes of dark glamour or surreal after-the-after-party vibes, while still remaining beautifully poetic. It also has what can only be described as a very LA feel to it: an atmosphere of smouldering Hollywood desire. It makes sense, given that the pair are from LA, but it's a feeling that was reinforced after they moved to Philadelphia and then New York before returning. "LA has influenced us both on many levels throughout our life," says Harmony. "Our move back inevitably affected how we made music. When we write songs, we drive around LA listening to them, so the Hollywood landscape we're ingesting when we're writing the songs impacts how we imagine them being produced."



"There's a lot of sacrifice in my songs" Harmony Tividad