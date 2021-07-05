Free Throw: "We tried to keep the band fun, while also tackling serious topics"

Feature

Taking some time to consider who they are and what they want, the past year or so of turmoil has suited Free Throw well.

Published: 10:10 am, July 05, 2021 Words: Steven Loftin. Photos: Imani Givertz.

As with all unexpectedly great ideas, Cory Castro's one to form Free Throw nearly a decade ago in his basement with a few pals has escalated. In fact, it's to the point of his band being four albums deep. Not only that, but indeed now hitting a stride even they didn't know existed. "I can't quite pinpoint it, but something definitely feels different about this record," the frontman and guitar whizz explains. "It feels like a bunch of things came together to make this one really special for me."

Nashville's crown princes of emo have never shied away from digging into the nitty-gritty of Cory's life, and album four is no different. 'Piecing It Together' is the continuation of Free Throw's journey in doing just that - attempting to piece 'It All' together. It's also evidence of a band undergoing maturation. Friends who are constantly learning from this crazy little thing called life.

There's still ample amounts of twirling, math-laden guitar licks; a catharsis rampaging through every lyric spat from the back of Cory's throat; that deft punk framework that keeps things barreling at silly-mph. But it all feels like a band aiming even higher after a bit of well deserved - albeit, for the obvious reasons, unexpected - time off.

A sudden blank diary ended up lending itself to helping Free Throw step up to this next level. Focusing in on the itty bitty details of crafting a record, along with an unexpected twist that helped Cory - along with Jake Hughes (guitar), Larry Warner (guitar), Justin Castro (bass), and Kevin Garcia (drums) - understand just where they were going to next.

"It also made us question ourselves a lot more," Cory says. "Because especially as we're getting older, we were at this point where we're so accustomed to touring and it being our world, our careers, that when that was gone, we were kind of like, well, what do we have now?"

What they had, it turned out, was that fresh-faced feeling of being able to focus solely upon the music, just like when they were in the basement. Now, everything sounds meatier, the melodies are cranked to eleven, yet still, vulnerability seems to be the order of the day.

As always, 'Piecing It Together' often feels like you're listening to Cory's life layout before you - warts and all. The dissolution and realisations that come from being a touring band are prominent, while it also exposes just about everything rattling around his head.

On their previous efforts, using an overarching theme, Free Throw have endeavoured to pop a neat little bow across their records. In contrast, 'Piecing It Together' sits as a solo entity with a series of small vignettes living in an independent world. Citing that "this record was freeing for me in a way," it all came from this personal annexing of the deep intricacies of his life in a scenario where Cory wasn't "locked down to that storytelling aspect."

Indeed, it's an excavation of yearning to make a loved one proud. In knowing that what you're doing will all be worth it at the end of the day, but too that the world won't wait. 'Piecing It Together' is also Cory grappling with the idea that "sometimes things suck, but then again, sometimes things are great." He's a penner of lyrics that can feel like a gut punch, taking your breath away while offering a serene clarity in its barefacedness.

"It's this whole back and forth, and there is no real 100% moment where it's like 'yes, I made it'," he explains. "It's one of those things where now I've realised that you can get better, but that doesn't mean you're always going to be better, or that everything is always going to be fine and the grass is greener on the other side."

Getting better on all matter of levels, from the band to a personal one, is what Free Throw has been about for Cory. Where his songs have previously been focused on alcoholism, depression and anxiety - and certain aspects are still prevalent - Cory himself seems in rude health and ready to take on the world with his four friends.

"It's definitely therapeutic," he mentions of the exposing and vulnerable nature of his lyrics. "At times in the past, I would even use it as therapy rather than, you know, seeing my psychologist or anything like that," he chuckles heartily. "So, it has its therapeutic qualities for me. Writing a Free Throw record is always a nice exploration of myself mentally and what I've learned over the process from the last record.

"Free Throw as a band, lyrically, has grown with me through my 20s and now into my 30s. When I go back and listen to it, I can kind of tell where I was at as a person," he muses with a smile. "It's nice to watch that happen. And with this record, it was another record that was extremely therapeutic, except this time I wasn't trying to make, y'know, a novel out of it."

