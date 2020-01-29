Frances Quinlan starts her solo adventure: "I'm still worried it might fail, but it has to be a good thing"

Feature

Hop Along leader Frances Quinlan is forging a path of her very own.

Published: 11:58 am, January 29, 2020 Words: Martyn Young.

Frances Quinlan's debut solo album under her own name, 'Likewise' isn't a rejection of her band and everything she's done before. Instead, it's an accompaniment to the career she's carved out with her band Hop Along and a chance for her to spread her musical wings.



Indeed, the gestation of the album came from two songs left off Hop Along's previous album 2018's 'Bark Your Head Off Dog'. "There were two songs that we recorded during the 'Bark Your Head Off, Dog' sessions that we left off the album, 'A Secret' and 'Went To LA'. They were two solo songs that were supposed to be on that record, but it made the record too long," begins Frances.

Realising that those songs were too good to go to waste they provided Frances with the impetus to release them on her own and expressive herself outwith the band. "I told everybody I wanted a shot at recording a solo record and everybody was super supportive," she says. "It felt right, those two songs were already solo, but they were the kind of songs that stayed as they were from inception to the end. That was different from Hop Along's approach were we edit pretty heavily as we go along. I wanted a shot at doing something that stayed a little truer to the initial mood. Also, I didn't want to just stick to the guitar."

Working from a wider sonic palette was a key principle for the record as Frances stipped things back and brought in more refined arrangements featuring keyboards, string arrangements and harps. It didn't feel like too much of a departure and was in many ways a return to her earliest days making music.

"When I started Hop Along I was alone," she says. "I always wanted to be able to evolve and have music involved with excitement and surprise. I've been in Hop Along for half my life and always want to have room for dynamism. The band is still going strong. They all make an appearance on the album. They're brilliant players."

Frances and her collaborators including all of Hop Along in some form, primarily with guitarist Joe Reinhart as co-producer, began to craft a collection of songs with no set formula other than they had to be different. "I didn't know exactly what the instrumentation needed to be I just knew that I needed to be able to experiment. It completely changed the songs when we took the guitar out. The guitar is just a vehicle. I was allowing the songs to have freedom."

It took a few years working within the industry for Frances to get to the point where she could firmly express her own ideas work with people to bring them to fruition. Her experience with her bandmates in Hop Along for a decade helped her bring 'Likewise' to life. "I feel more confident in how I collaborate now. My ability to converse and feel understood is better. Joe understands what I'm looking for and what sounds I like."

