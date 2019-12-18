Fontaines D.C. on album number two: "It's done, it's all recorded"

Best of 2019

The band are planning to follow-up a top year, with another banger.

Published: 2:35 pm, December 18, 2019 Words: Jessica Goodman.

"We were always ambitious," Conor Deegan asserts. It's dark outside, even though it's only just gone six o'clock, and in the basement of Paradiso in Amsterdam, the Fontaines D.C. bassist is taking us on a short stroll down memory lane. "When we had one of our first practices," he begins, "we came out of it and our guitarist at the time said 'we're the best band in the world!!!'" Overactive enthusiasm? Or an early indication of what would follow? "He was being sarcastic, I guess," Conor shrugs, "but he was being genuine as well." He thinks for a moment, shaking his head. "And we were awful then, a terrible band," he laughs. "Now, we're okay."

"Okay" is probably an understatement. In the past twelve months alone, Fontaines D.C. Have toured, released their debut album, toured some more, been shortlisted for the Hyundai Mercury Prize, toured even more, recorded their second album, and are now embarking on a sold-out tour of the U.K. and Ireland. So, yeah, it's probably safe to say that Fontaines D.C. are doing okay. "We've always had that belief inside that we're pretty good," Conor expresses. "I don't know if that's egotistical or whatever, but it gave us a bit of ambition."

This same sense of ambition is what drove the group to create 'Dogrel'. Since they announced the release of their debut record back in February, the band's rise to fame has been practically meteoric. When it was finally released in April, 'Dogrel' introduced the world to a band that seemed destined to take the world by storm. "The music is pretty no-nonsense. It's not putting on any airs of anything else," Conor distils. "We just wrote songs that we wanted to write in the way we wanted to write them, and that's the way they turned out," he shrugs. "People react to that kind of thing."

And what a reaction it's been: top ten chart positions, award nominations, and sold-out shows abound. The best part? Connecting with their audience through something they've created. "I was talking to a woman who got a tattoo of a lyric I wrote for 'Dogrel' yesterday," Conor starts, reflecting on a newer memory. "She was telling me how she felt connected to it." The lyric in question – "we trip along disaster in the whirlwind of the free" from 'Dublin City Sky – presents itself with all the realism and resolution that's now characteristic of Fontaines D.C.

"Her family's from Syria, and she lives in Europe," Conor continues. "She was talking about how life might throw ups and downs at her, but the fact that she has the freedom to do it is so meaningful to her." He pauses, letting the memory sink in. "I was just like '...what the fuck?'" he laughs. "I can't believe that it meant so much," he marvels. Moments like this one show how far the band have come and how well their music has done, but more than that, they show how much the group has grown. "I don't think I would've had the belief in myself to be able to talk so genuinely with someone before," Conor admits.

