Fever 333 celebrate a top 2019: "Things are moving in the right direction"

The band have been one of the most vital of the year.

Published: 10:00 am, December 23, 2019

Inspired by the response and continued enthusiasm for this project, frontman Jason Aalon Butler is currently working on its follow-up. The goal was always for him to be the change he wants to see in the world, and so the question is whether he has seen a positive change as a result of Fever 333's message.

The energy that fuels Fever 333 has shown no signs of drying up in 2018. With the debut album 'Strength in Numb333rs' out at the start of the year, the trio found a way to bottle the revolution and deliver it to the masses with a sound that stretches its self with shades of hip hop, metal, hardcore and straight-up pop. The aim is to be accessible and having the opportunity to spread their message to anyone who will listen. That message is built upon their mantra of Community, Charity and Change.

"It's really interesting, I think we have had some really ostensible proof as well. I had a gentleman come up to me in Iowa, and straight-up said to me, being fully transparent, 'I believed in very racist things. I participated in very racist behaviour, and I heard your band'."

"First and foremost, he was like, 'I just loved the music, and so I just listened to that, but when I heard the message, I felt very confronted but then I went deeper and watched interviews and learned about y'all as people and how you approached it and then came to a demonstration'. And he was liked, 'It changed my life'. He wanted to thank us all for that. And that is a very glaring piece of evidence things are moving in the right direction and the way we would like them to.

"But ultimately, again, being able to go to an award stage and not talk about ourselves. That, to me, is things moving in the right direction where we can continue to be offered these platforms and then utilise them authentically and align them with what we started out with [then we're making progress]."

"We can't go up there talking about ourselves, Enough people do that, and I'm not mad at them for that. People can do whatever the fuck they want, but I'm not here to do that. So I think that we are very lucky that we have been offered platforms and we have been shown by our listeners, and maybe some people that don't listen to us but invest in the messages separately, we are seeing progress in that movement, and that is a win."

