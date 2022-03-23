Everything you need to know about Sprints' EP, 'A Modern Job'

Feature

The band fill us in on some behind-the-scenes tit-bits.

Published: 1:38 pm, March 23, 2022

Irish post-punk fast-risers Sprints have just delivered their new EP. A frenetic, essential collection that demands immediate attention, we asked them to run us through what we need to know.



Songwriting

On this EP, the songs were written in different ways. Due to it being a weird two years, we had to find different ways to keep ourselves sane and still be productive. Modern Job, the title track, was pretty much written in Logic. We would send demos back and forth, adding new ideas. This isn't as good as being in one room with each other, but it does have its own perks, I think. The ability to live with a song and take your time to try out a bunch of different ideas is great, and because of the whole world on standby, there wasn't any feeling of pressure. Other songs were written through random jamming; others, Karla would come in with a song pretty much ready to go on her guitar and vocals.



Sprints ball

This is the third year of our fantasy football league Sprints ball running. Karla won the first year by a distance. Jack won last year and is on course to win again this year, and probably every other according to the word on the street (Jack definitely isn't writing this). Karla and Jack are big Man United fans, and Sam supports Arsenal; nobody is perfect, sure. Poor Colm has zero interest in football and has to deal with the rest of us shite talking about it.



Greggs isn't it

After hearing a lot about Greggs before our first UK tour, we thought we'd be sorted. Chicken fillet rolls, sausage rolls, what's not to love? Unfortunately, Greggs was a poor substitute for the Irish deli. Much fresher and with one in most shops a good deli was what we missed most on tour (apart from our friends and family of course!). Despite these deep feelings on Greggs, Sam still decided to get a Greggs chant going when we played Sheffield, creating a yet unresolved rift in the band.



Sprints were once a different band

Once upon a time, before we became noisemakers. Karla, Jack and Colm had a band without Sam. The band gigged quite a lot in Ireland, from Whelans to Electric Picnic. The music was different, more of a mix between indie-folk and rock. When the bassist left, we recruited Sam in to play bass and thus became Sprints!"

