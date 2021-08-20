Here's everything you need to know about Press to MECO’s new album, ‘Transmute’

Feature

Published: 10:47 am, August 20, 2021

Battling lockdowns and travel restrictions haven’t slowed down Press to MECO; with a new album now here, drummer and vocalist Lewis Williams fills us in on some behind-the-scenes tit-bits.



It was written in a 16th-century tower.

In 2019, Luke [Caley, guitar/vocals] and I needed somewhere to escape to and write some music before we imploded. We have a band friend who owns a Grand Designs-type conversion of a 16th-century hunting lodge tower in the countryside. He offered this space to us for a writing retreat and, obviously, we took him up on the offer. We swam in the pool, drank gin and wrote music on the top of the tower every day. Pretty luxurious for these two Croydon/Crawley boys.



It was also recorded in the same 16th-century tower.

We were due to fly out to Texas to record with our producer, Machine, the exact same week that Trump closed the American borders. Terrible timing. Luckily we were able to fly Machine into the UK between lockdowns, and while all the studios were fully booked with artists recording their lockdown EPs, we begged, borrowed and stole the equipment we needed to set up a cowboy, makeshift studio in the same tower we wrote the record in. It was actually really fun building the separate spaces. We did full band pre-production, guitars, and some drum takes at the bottom of the round tower; we set up a vocal studio out in the garage and a guitar tracking suite in the basement.



There are some strange sounds.

This album has some pretty unique sounds captured on it. I was recording probably one of the softest vocal takes on the album when Luke pulled a huge wheelspin in his Volvo on the gravel path outside the garage where we tracked vocals… he was probably on a run to the shops to pick up more Oreo ice creams. We loved it and kept in it. There’s also drum takes from within the super reverby stone tower. There’s even a guitar take on one of the famously terrible Line Six - Spider guitar amplifiers. We challenge the guitar amp connoisseurs to find which song it’s on!



It features our brand new bassist who isn’t a bassist.

We met and fell in love with Jake [Crawford] five years ago when we toured with his band Acoda. He’s one of the best guitarists we know… so obviously, we put him on the bass. He killed it, though, and brought a great fresh perspective when he joined the band towards the end of the writing process. He also completely smashed all of the ridiculously brutal vocal ideas we threw at him.



Change is a prevalent theme.

In the midst of some big personal changes, we were almost ready to give up pursuing a career in music. However, after the initial writing sessions, we completely rediscovered our love for the process and were given a chance to remember why we do this in the first place. I’d been thinking a lot about our journey as a band and as people, and also about where society finds itself right now, in the middle of a huge tech boom where our connectivity and input on a daily basis is so intense and with certain global problems creeping up on us. There’s a lot to figure out in the coming years on all sides, so the idea of change and transformation unsurprisingly became a big recurring theme on the album. Not in a negative way, but just questioning how we’ll approach these issues, knowing that we can’t ignore them much longer.