Here's everything you need to know about CLT DRP's debut album, 'Without The Eyes'

Feature

Feat. actual, IRL seagulls.

Published: 11:03 am, September 09, 2020

Brighton feminist electro-punk trio CLT DRP let us in on some need-to-know trivia for their debut album, 'Without The Eyes'.



1. IT WAS RECORDED BY TWO DIFFERENT PRODUCERS

The first three tracks on the album we recorded were with Toby May at Metway studios. We were sat with the tracks for some time not knowing the best way to go about releasing them, but then we got signed by Small Pond, and before we knew it we were recording the rest of the album with Joe Caple at Small Pond Studios. We feel very privileged to have worked with two such amazing producers for this debut album and feel it gives the record a vast amount of colour with different room sounds and production methods.



2. THE NAME OF THE ALBUM IS A CLUE TO HOW YOU PRONOUNCE THE NAME OF THE BAND

...can you tell what it is yet?



3. ACTUAL BRIGHTON SEAGULLS WERE SAMPLED IN 'SEESAW'

Yes as a reference to one of Annie's lines "seashells sitting on the seashore..." Joe decided to set up ambient mics in the street outside of the studio, which beautifully captured the sound of the Brighton seafront. It strangely sat well in the mix for the breakdown.



4. BALLOONS BEING POPPED WERE USED AS A SNARE TRIGGER FOR 'ZOOM 20'

We also sampled them being rubbed and squeezed, which sounded unsettling at best. These sounds worked well being layered and put back in the mix for the eerie ambient stuff you hear.



5. NO BASS GUITARS WERE USED ON THIS RECORD

All bass sounds either come from octave, ring mod pedals, drum machines or synthesizers.



Taken from the September issue of Upset. CLT DRP's debut album 'Without The Eyes' is out 28th August.