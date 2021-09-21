Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Employed To Serve, Thrice, State Champs, Twin Atlantic and more
Order a copy
October 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Feature

Here's everything you need to know about Spiritbox's debut album, 'Eternal Blue'

Courtney LaPlante fills us in on some behind-the-scenes tit-bits.
Published: 11:25 am, September 21, 2021
Here's everything you need to know about Spiritbox's debut album, 'Eternal Blue'

Courtney LaPlante from Canadian metal outfit Spiritbox lets us in on some tit-bits about debut album, ‘Eternal Blue’.

The album was initially slated for April 2020, but due to the pandemic, we decided to push pause while we evaluated the world and then decided to release our single 'Holy Roller' in July just to hold people over.

We did pre-production on the album mostly remotely over Zoom with our producer Dan Braunstein.

We recorded the album in Joshua Tree in California at an Air BNB completely isolated in February 2020. This was the first time we were in a room with our producer Dan Braunstein working on songs in over three years.

Most of the songs on the album were written in 2018 and 2019.

The title 'Eternal Blue' comes from a cyber-attack exploit developed by the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA). It was leaked by the Shadow Brokers hacker group on 14th April 2017.

Mike Stringer, our guitarist, co-produced the album.

Our song 'Yellowjacket' features a guest spot from Sam Carter (from Architects).

At the point our band began recording 'Eternal Blue', we'd only played 10 live shows together - two in Canada and eight in Europe - though we have been in other bands before.

Our first tour (in Europe supporting After The Burial) was cancelled during it, because of the pandemic. What was going to be our second tour, this time in the USA this summer with Limp Bizkit, also got cancelled due to the pandemic.

Taken from the October issue of Upset. Spiritbox's debut album 'Eternal Blue' is out now.

October 2021
Grab this issue

October 2021

Featuring Employed To Serve, Thrice, State Champs, Twin Atlantic, Nova Twins, Wage War and more
Order a copy.
Make sure you select the correct shipping location. If you select UK but enter a non-UK delivery address, your order will be refunded and cancelled.
Everything going on in rock, right now.
Twin Atlantic: "It's more of a lo-fi sounding record"
Track by Track: Hot Milk - I Just Wanna Know What Happens When I'm Dead EP
Employed To Serve cover the new issue of Upset, out now!
Pillow Queens have signed to Royal Mountain Records, and shared new single 'Rats'
Can't Swim are teasing their upcoming album with new single, 'To Heal At All, You Have To Feel It All'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing