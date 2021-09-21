Here's everything you need to know about Spiritbox's debut album, 'Eternal Blue'

Feature

Courtney LaPlante fills us in on some behind-the-scenes tit-bits.

Published: 11:25 am, September 21, 2021

Courtney LaPlante from Canadian metal outfit Spiritbox lets us in on some tit-bits about debut album, ‘Eternal Blue’.



The album was initially slated for April 2020, but due to the pandemic, we decided to push pause while we evaluated the world and then decided to release our single 'Holy Roller' in July just to hold people over.



We did pre-production on the album mostly remotely over Zoom with our producer Dan Braunstein.



We recorded the album in Joshua Tree in California at an Air BNB completely isolated in February 2020. This was the first time we were in a room with our producer Dan Braunstein working on songs in over three years.



Most of the songs on the album were written in 2018 and 2019.



The title 'Eternal Blue' comes from a cyber-attack exploit developed by the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA). It was leaked by the Shadow Brokers hacker group on 14th April 2017.



Mike Stringer, our guitarist, co-produced the album.



Our song 'Yellowjacket' features a guest spot from Sam Carter (from Architects).



At the point our band began recording 'Eternal Blue', we'd only played 10 live shows together - two in Canada and eight in Europe - though we have been in other bands before.



Our first tour (in Europe supporting After The Burial) was cancelled during it, because of the pandemic. What was going to be our second tour, this time in the USA this summer with Limp Bizkit, also got cancelled due to the pandemic.

