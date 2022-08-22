Everything you need to know about ﻿LIFE's new album, 'North East Coastal Town'

Feature

Mez Green fills us in on some behind-the-scenes tit-bits.

Published: 5:54 pm, August 22, 2022

Everyone loves home - nobody more so than LIFE. With their new album 'North East Coastal Town' serving as a love letter to their native Hull, we asked frontman Mez Green to tell us more about it. Here's everything you need to know.

'North East Coastal Town' is anchored by the city of Hull. As a band, Hull's geography, history and community has always inspired our creativity. The city runs through our DNA. It has shaped us, weathered us, empowered us, embraced us and made us feel accepted. The album is a love letter to Hull and those close to us; thus, for recording purposes, we decided to make the record as authentic and as true to this sentiment by solely using locally based studios, equipment and gear when recording.



The album was predominately recorded during a five-day residential at The Chapel (just below the river Humber). However, due to the vintage desk and how long it took us to get the room full of the album's story, the majority of it was recorded within the last two days of our stay. This resulted in long intimate sessions recording and playing live in rounds from dusk till dawn with Whiskey and coffee doing summersaults within our chests.



Mick went full-on method whilst recording; it was a residential after all, so every song he performed on, he wore his 'old man' slippers and nightwear. He believes this gave him an edge. I'll let you decide on that one. I tended to wear some suit-like slacks with a tucked-in t-shirt to counter his process.



Father John (he isn't a religious figure, he's mine and Mick's dad) came to drop off supplies towards the end of the stay as we ran out of beer and cheddar. Dad was only coming for the morning, but 12 hours later, he was still at The Chapel, sat next to our excellent producer Luke Smith telling him stories of old. He sat through the whole process of recording 'Our Love is Growing', a track from the album.



I would like to say we used the pool table and games room and created all sorts of debauchery, but this album is about heart, and so we all just hung out as one big family.

