Everything you need to know about ﻿Greg Puciato's album 'Mirrorcell'

Published: 11:18 am, June 29, 2022

Across his work with The Dillinger Escape Plan, Killer Be Killed and The Black Queen, Greg Puciato has been endlessly prolific. His second solo full-length, ‘Mirrorcell’ is a typically interesting release that came together with the help of a number of pals. Greg fills us in on some tit-bits from behind-the-scenes.



THE ALBUM WAS ORIGINALLY MEANT TO BE TWO SONGS

I hadn't been done with 'Fuck Content' for too long, but I couldn't stop writing. I told Steve Evetts that I wanted to track a couple songs, maybe for a single release, or an EP, but that quickly became three, then four, then five. He told me just to leave and come back when I have an album.



THE COVER IS MY EYE

I'm not really big on trying to think about cover art; I just want it to come to me naturally. I was at an eye doctor appointment and saw my eye zoomed in on this screen, and instantly knew that was it. It makes sense with the title, which I already had. The doctor thought I was crazy when I asked him to send me the high-res image for an album cover.



THIS WAS THE LAST THING RECORDED IN STEVE EVETTS' LONGTIME STUDIO

Steve, who has recorded and mixed every Dillinger record and a lot of my other stuff, he's really my longest working relationship. We've been tracking together since 2003. The studio he had been working out of, we started tracking there for 2007's 'Ire Works', for which I moved to California and never left. This record was the last one he recorded there, after which he moved back to New Jersey.



'LOWERED'

Reba and I met briefly backstage when Code Orange opened of the final Dillinger shows. I was stuck on this song, and then randomly had the idea for her to do a guest vocal. That unexpectedly turned into a full duet, and we ended up writing and recording all of the vocals in one night. Possibly my favourite song on the record.



JERRY CANTRELL

A lot of this was written at the same time that I was learning and rehearsing and sorta being constantly involved with a lot of Jerry's output. That definitely crept into this, in terms of songwriting, vocal harmony, but mainly guitar tone stacking and wah pedal abuse.



WRITING

This was the most extensively I've ever demoed anything by far. Most times in the past, I have either not demoed at all or left them deliberately very crude. A lot of the demos for this are very, very close to the final songs, instrumentally. I still don't ever demo vocals.



Taken from the July issue of Upset, out now. Greg Puciato's album 'Mirrorcell' is out 1st July.