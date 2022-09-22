Everything you need to know about ﻿The Devil Wears Prada's new album, 'Color Decay'

Feature

Jonathan Gering (keyboards, synth, programming) fills us in on some behind-the-scenes titbits.

Now eight albums deep, The Devil Wears Prada are once again pushing forward with new full-length, ‘Color Decay’. Jonathan Gering (keyboards, synth, programming) fills us in on some behind-the-scenes titbits from the recording.



'Color Decay' was recorded mostly in Airbnb's

We decided to try something different this time around and choose to rent houses to write and record the record in. We started writing at a house in Oshkosh, WI, which is where we did the final vocals and guitars for 'Sacrifice' and 'Trapped', but most of the album was recorded at a house in Desert Hot Springs, CA, which is just outside of Palm Springs. We all love big studios, but there is a sort of freedom and inspiration that comes from being on your own!



The drums were recorded last

This was our first time ever recording drums at the end of the process. We made this decision because we wanted to keep everything flexible during our hybrid writing and recording sessions. We used programmed drums as a placeholder and then went into the studio when the songs were complete to lay down the drums. We did drums for 'Color Decay' at Steakhouse Studios in LA and at B24 studios in Kansas City.



We visited Joshua Tree national park a few times during the recording process

The house we were staying at was only about 40 minutes from Joshua Tree, which was very convenient. Anytime we needed a day off to clear our heads, we would drive up there. It was all of our first time experiencing it, and it was out of this world. There is something so refreshing about the quiet and the desolation and it was the perfect place to reset and recharge our creativity.



The sound in the intro to 'Exhibition' is from videos taken at the locations we recorded

The ambience you hear at the very beginning of the record is a mix of audio. One is the sound of wind that I recorded on the property of our house in Desert Hot Springs, and the other is from a video outside the first house we recorded at in Wisconsin. In that video, Jeremy [DePoyster] says in the background, "This is my actual dream, to go here and make music." Even though you can't really make it out on the record, I think it's symbolic that it's in there. I have no idea why I was taking that video, but to me, that really summed up the whole writing and recording process. We are all just so grateful to be able to do what we do.



'Cancer' was inspired by the death of Virgil Abloh

'Cancer' came about when I saw the news that Virgil had died. He had always been a massive inspiration to me, and my immediate thought when I saw the headline was that he had died by suicide. So many of the people I look up to have ended up committing suicide, and that fact really makes you question a lot about your life path. That ended up not being the case with Virgil, and I selfishly felt some messed-up sort of relief when I found out he had passed from cancer. The song is not about wishing someone has a terrible disease, but more about coming to terms with how prevalent suicide is in creative professions and how it shouldn't have to be that way.

