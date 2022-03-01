Everything you need to know about Bad Omens' new album, 'The Death Of Peace Of Mind'

Feature

Noah Sebastian fills us in on some behind-the-scenes tit-bits.

Published: 10:47 am, March 01, 2022

Noah Sebastian from Los Angeles-based behemoth Bad Omens lets us in on some behind the scenes tit-bits from their new album, ‘The Death Of Peace Of Mind’, which sees them embrace a darkly seductive new take on rock.



The ceiling is on fire.

To be transparent, 'What do you want from me?' was written and basically produced in about three hours. It was undeniably the fastest written song on the album. And that's not because unbeknownst to us, a fire started in the bathroom across from my room while our creative energy was at its peak, and we had to decide between putting a pin in the song or burning alive once we noticed. Though the artist in me would like to think that it would've been a hard choice if so. It was because the song just had a really effortless, fun, and even slightly atypical process for me that even having to evacuate our house for an hour while the fire department aired out the smoke with industrial-sized fans didn't hinder our excitement about going right back to working on it despite the lingering smell of charred up cheap vinyl tiles and bathmats. If you're wondering how the fire started, that's not as cool of a story, and had nothing to do with the fact the bathroom vent fan had been so neglected for so long it literally set itself on fire in order to end its own suffering after not being cleaned for what I can imagine was many years beyond just the duration of our time there. We did not get our security deposit back, but the memory and the smell live on forever now through this song.

I'd also like to pay tribute to Jesse Cash, my friend, roommate, and guitarist/singer for the band ERRA - in order of importance, who did all the guitar work on this song on top of my production, which absolutely made it worth anything. His riff that comes back over and over throughout the song I essentially consider the "hook" of the song, and it would not exist without him.



Dog or drum?

At the start of the pandemic, I decided to create a "challenge" like every other idiot on the internet for my producer peers, that not a single other person participated in, under the guise of encouraging people to stay busy and productive, but really I think I was just showing off.

Essentially the "challenge" was to create a body of music using no actual instruments. Only unique samples you recorded yourself that you could then manipulate any way you wanted to in your respective DAW (digital audio workstation (music program)). To name a few - I made percussive elements by shaking a watered-down Starbucks coffee, slamming a microwave door, a good (totally gentle - relax) pat on my roommates' dog's belly, and a pair of astroturf flip fops. For those that don't know, these are flip-flops with astroturf on the top, so it always feels like you're walking on grass. This became the clap sample. For the bass, I somehow processed and tuned the low frequencies of a vacuum cleaner to a C note, and then made a multi-octave sampler out of it. I did a bunch of other stuff I could go into detail about, but you can just watch the video for yourself if you want if they add the link in this article. Once I was finished with what I guess you could call an instrumental, I began recording and free-style humming vocal melody or lyric ideas that came to my head as I looped the track over and over, one of which I ended up deciding to just keep as an actual hum in the vocals in the post-chorus. At this point, I knew I was onto something with these melodies but was pretty over looking at a computer any longer, so I showed Jolly and asked him if he'd want to take the vocal tracks as well as the lead on making a new proper bed of music for the vocals to sit on. And what he came back with that same night was essentially what you hear in the final version, and ultimately became the origin of inspiration for the overall concept and atmosphere for 'The Death of Peace of Mind'.



Truman Sleeps

Once the writing was finished. The next step was to begin engineering. A tedious, and in my opinion, chore of a phase in the producing process during an album. The majority of our last album was produced in our garage, so this time around, we wanted to do something nice for ourselves, as well as bring us all together to just hang out after so much time apart as a band since the start of the pandemic. We had room in the budget, so we got an Airbnb in Big Bear to get as much of that done as we could in what felt like way too short of a time. We stayed a little over a week, and we were admittedly naive to think we could do everything for a 15 track album, but still, we did manage to finish all guitar and bass tracking and editing by the skin of our teeth. The musician in me is not proud to admit that this was the most boring part of the trip, but spending money from your album budget to go to a beautiful place to "get away" and "clear your head" just to end up spending the majority of the time you're there still just staring at a screen is part of the job I suppose, and I love it. While there was much less time to hang out than we anticipated, we still made the time to rip shots, play pool all night, and go look out at the stars in shifts when the computer screen got too hard on our eyes.

I'd also like to acknowledge Matt Dierkes, our live front of house engineer and tour manager, who flew out to help engineer this album and ended up sticking it out way longer than any of us anticipated, continuing to push flights home back to stay, lend an additional creative hand, assist in tracking every instrument and vocal on the record from start to finish.

