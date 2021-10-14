Employed To Serve: "This is our statement record"

Cover feature

Long established at the head of their scene, it's time for Employed To Serve to plant their flag. And haven't they just? With their new album 'Conquering', nothing more needs to be said. But let's try anyway...

Published: 10:11 am, October 14, 2021 Words: Steven Loftin. Photos: Sarah Louise Bennett.

Ambition is the order of the day for Employed To Serve. Having made waves as a chaotic blend of hardcore and metal, now that pulverising blend is being tuned in on their fourth outing, 'Conquering', the five-piece are striking their flag into the ground. The dial on the figurative radio is meticulously focused, hellbent on finding the definitive Employed to Serve sound.

Certainly, the a-word is no stranger to the groups of 2021. Everyone wants to go big or go home, especially after waiting so long to prove themselves. However, Employed To Serve were already more ambitious than they realised.

Going from being a simple two-piece of Justine Jones and partner (now husband) guitarist Sammy Urwin to a band nearly a decade old takes more than drive: it takes passion and a love of the game. Already having three albums under their belts, only now deciding to harness their chaotic undertow means, really, no one stands a chance.

"We made a concerted effort to make this our statement record," starts vocalist Justine. "It's our fourth album now, and during this cycle, we'll hit our tenth year as a band. And by that point, when you spend every waking moment working on something, you want it to succeed and get bigger. So, that's what we tried to do with this record, and I feel like it's definitely our best material. It's definitely my favourite album that we've done."

In the past, when bands have focused upon trying to go for glory, they were often tarred and feathered with two words: selling out. It's less of a problem during a time when it can be more challenging than ever for bands to be viable.

"That's a thing of the past now because it's cool to care about your art. I hate the whole, 'I'm punk I don't care about my gear. Everything breaks, but it's cool'," Justine says, her eyes rolling.

"We like to spend time and effort on getting good gear. We like to spend time on our songs; we like to spend time promoting ourselves because we spend so much of our time on this. It'd be rubbish to be like, 'No, we don't want that many people to listen to it because it's not cool'."

There's a difference between trying to reach your potential than say, taking a look at the charts and pivoting to whatever's hot. It's all about staying true to yourself, no matter how cliche that may sound.

'Conquering', Justine explains, is a combination of everything they love about music and wanting to be the best band they can be. Inherently music nerds - Justine and Sammy, along with guitarist Davi Porter, bassist Nathan Pryor, and drummer Casey McHale - it's their special bond with the wondrous beast that means they're able to harness their own wild-eyed fury. Insisting that they're "still very much us", one of the biggest inspirations for 'Conquering', musically at least, stems from the hallowed Roadrunner Records roster of the early 00s: Machine Head, Slipknot et al. Touchstones sparkling like diamonds amongst the vicious rough, on what it was about these bands, and this time, that imprinted heavily on Justine and the rest of ETS, it's one word that often applies to the band itself: "rawness."

"It was just so weird. It was really heavy, aggressive, raw but at the same time really catchy and at some points bouncing in terms of groove," Justine reckons. "It was something that always pulled you in just because it's really heavy but still has that song structure where the chorus has the hook that you're like, 'Oh, I know this bit I can participate'. Like loads of Slipknot songs, immediately on my first listen, I want to listen to it again. That's really hard to do in heavy music because you don't have the luxury of being a pop artist with a nice sounding synth. It's quite an art for bands like that to do it, to be honest."

Written during the height of summertime lockdown, those endless hazy days of naivety and fear, and recorded during the even longer winter lockdown, these dualities are the perfect colliding metaphor for 'Conquering' and its intentions - especially given its oddly positive birth.

Emphasising that they were "so prepared" thanks to the bittersweet notion of no touring, this extra focus and all the waiting around leaned into their meticulous plan of attack. Though, all that time off also came with a downside.

"I had the typical vocalist thing where I blew my voice out!" she laughs. "Going from not doing vocals for like a year to five or six hours of vocals in a day is just a recipe for disaster. I ended up going back during January each weekend, and that was quite nice, actually. I quite enjoyed it. The motorways were absolutely dead, which is quite weird."

Eventually, they emerged from the success of their lockdown amidst those dystopian times we lived through, holding their trophy 'Conquering' aloft. There's a fraught, fractious ferocity but also an embracing of metal's intricacies, not to mention singalong moments meant to rouse and rile ('Exist'). Even Sammy is stepping up to the mic for some clean and studious vocals on 'Mark of The Grave'.

These singalong moments and war cry call-and-responses feel even more prevalent, and it makes total sense. When you're readying the cavalry to roll out, you need to give the people something to get involved in.

"As a performance, that's actually my favourite thing in the world," Justine smiles. "I love all of our scattered stuff, and I feel like it is still present in this new record. We have blast beats and deep beats, we have all of that, but it's just a bit more polished."

In this new chapter, they're going for gold. They know that keeping the troops inspired is most important, so letting some of that older, more frenzied material make way for this richer, focused output is key.

"Our more mathy stuff on the first record just won't sound good in a big venue. It's just all over the place, and there's no punching through," she says, eyes focusing on their upcoming tour with Gojira, which sees them take on arenas around the UK and Europe. "That's just not the kind of band we are anymore."

Mentioning that the older stuff still works well when "playing floor shows and things like that", it'll always hold a special place in their hearts. But, to borrow the title of their third outing, it's all about eternal forward motion. "The first album is always the tester, really. We just found what clicks, and for us, it's the more swervy, groovy vessel that we do now."

