Feature

Dune Rats: "Touring has never been about making sure we're the best, but fuck, we'll try and be the funnest"

Dune Rats are never happier than when they’re on the road. With an enforced pause over, and a new album to play, they’re ready to get back on their game.

Published: 10:39 am, July 05, 2022 Words: Steven Loftin.

Four albums in, and Dune Rats aren't slowing down. If anything, they're speeding up. For their latest outing, the Aussie trio are hitting breakneck speeds. Careening around corners a la Whacky Races, dust clouds in their wake, on 'Real Rare Whale' it's a no holds barred frenzy. Decamping to Eden in New South Wales, just the three of them – Danny Beus (vocals, guitars), BC Michaels (drums), Brett Jansch (bass) – they ended up leaving the session with "about sixty songs", according to Danny. Whittling it down to the final 10 that make-up 'Real Rare Whale' was a case of "whatever got us going," Brett mentions. "Not to say that the other ones were totally crap," he adds. "But these ones seemed to all buddy up to each other as songs, and fill out the colour wheel for the album [which] should be an array of different colours that emote different things." A raucous reaction to the negativity of the pandemic, it's Dune Rats doing what they do best – having a good time. Those emotive colours range from nights out ('What A Memorable Night') to getting sucked into the telly ('Dumb TV'), recalling childhood Hollywood crushes ('Pamela Aniston'), and even a Dunies love song ('Melted Into Two'). 'Real Rare Whale' is a rarity from a time that's found most artists cradling their inner selves amidst droopy, droning sounds. "I think there's like one swear word on the whole album. There's one drinking song, really, and the other songs are more like posi experiences that we have," Danny chuckles. "Just having a good time. We had a couple of songs that didn't make the album as it felt like we were just going to be sliding back into that narrative of another 'Scott Green' or another '6 Pack'." There's even a spot of choreography in the video for the poptastic 'Up' - a song that almost didn't make the cut. "At first, we were like, 'Fuck, I don't know if this song's going to make it on the record'," Brett says. "And then by the time it came out, we were like, 'Fuck, dude, this is a pop song that rips!'" To be blunt, 'Real Rare Whale' is chockfull of pop songs that do indeed rip. It's where it differs from their previous efforts, which were more rampaging yet lackadaisical, often threatening to fall apart. Fortunately, this time around, there's even more raucous, fun-in-the-sun energy with a bite - and even a sneaky hint of ska on 'Skate Or Don't. This new ground for the band is, in fact, a slight reach back to their early days when it was just the three of them doing it for a laugh. But even a laugh needs a little hard work. In particular, the aforementioned video for 'Up', where the trio dress up as baby-blue posties while spinning out enough moves to make even the most hardened pop star nod in respect. Packing in the time for dance rehearsal in-between a run of shows in Brisbane meant they had to forgo trips to the pub, but the results are more than worth it. It's also proof that while the three-piece are always more focused on the bright side of life, they can also get stuck into the responsibility of being a band. They've even done their fair share of collaborative writing over the years, each bearing its own particular fruits with no real negative connotations. But the bigwigs over in America weren't ready for the Dunies tornado, including one experience with a seasoned producer where they ate what they assumed to be expired acid jelly babies. "Turns out that it takes years for them to go off!" Danny exclaims, the pair bursting into laughter. "And so we'd ate these little things and then to come down, we just needed to smoke a bong, and we were like 'Can we smoke a bong in your bathroom?!'"



"When you start your career smoking as many bongs as you can on fucking YouTube, people will have a certain expectation" Danny Beus