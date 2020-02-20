Cover feature

Dune Rats: Aussie rules

It might be on the other side of the planet, but Australia punches big when it comes to its influence on our scene.

Published: 11:25 pm, February 20, 2020 Words: Alex Bradley. Photos: Sarah Louise Bennett.

"The general attitude was if you don't like it then fuck off," beams BC Michaels, discussing how the band felt as their chart-topping album, 'The Kids Will Know It's Bullshit' was released back in 2017. The sentiment remains the same for its follow-up, 'Hurry Up And Wait'. Dune Rats don't care what you think about it. The Aussie trio have mastered that art of not giving a fuck and, despite scoring a domestic No. 1 in the album charts last time out, they didn't feel any pressure in making the follow-up. Instead, they took a typically laid back, mellowed out, approach to the making of 'Hurry Up And Wait' and in turn crafted an album that both builds on its predecessor and takes strides into new territory too. After working with FIDLAR's Zac Carper in the US on their second album, for their third, Dune Rats decided to switch it up and head back home to the sunshine-drenched Central Coast to the family farm of their good friend and Violent Soho guitarist James Tidswell. The band lived in the studio for a month, had BBQs, drank beers and occasionally hit golf balls at the ocean while carefully polishing this album to the point where it has become their masterpiece. "We wanted to do it like that," explains bassist Brett Jansch. "At our own pace, in our own time and not be worried about being on the clock or driving to a studio. It was sick for us to do it that way, and it was comfy for us taking the time to do it. I can't imagine doing it in LA or somewhere where you have to commute every day and then can only be there for a certain amount of time." Free from any restraints and with the opportunity to explore all the possibilities, Dunies turned 'Hurry Up And Wait' into more than just another punk record. From the summery sing-a-long of 'No Plans', the grungy anarchy of 'Crazy', the inclusion of US rapper K.Flay on 'Stupid Is As Stupid Does', the blissed-out 'The Skids' and the rampant and hilarious 'If My Bong Could Talk', they've stretched themselves in every direction. While the album's eleven tracks boast a range of approaches and techniques, they all sound incredibly well-finessed, as Brett raves. "It's cool to strive for a record that sounds loud and clean. It's tasty to listen to and not too lo-fi, like a garage band. It's rad to hear Dunies in this quality. It's like getting a CD player when all you had was a record player in the 80s; it's a lot better."



"Anywhere in the world, there are people like us"

And it's not only the sound that's evolved on this album, with singer Danny Beus keen to state how important it is for the band to not write the same song a million times. BC adds: "It was conscious on this album not to just rest on gimmicks and drug references and make the songs speak for themselves and be good and not just have quick fucking shock value gimmicky shit when you've heard the joke before. "We wanted to stretch ourselves in terms of songwriting and trying to make an album we could set our watches to and would like regardless of how it goes. If we are proud of the album, that's the main thing. There would be nothing worse than trying to do an album you don't like to try and appeal to people and it not working." It's a subtle shift in the mindset of the band where they've gone from living day to day to now starting to consider the bigger picture and the longevity of Dune Rats. "Being conscious of in 10 years, we will still be a band and how much do you want to constantly talk about smoking bongs. You can have a funny laugh about it, but there is other stuff to talk about as well. It was about trying to explore more ideas," he concludes. And it's true, although Danny modestly states that they've never considered themselves seriously as "songwriters", 'Hurry Up And Wait' covers different topics while digging a little deeper than ever before. The single 'Crazy' acts like the inverted version of older tracks like 'Bullshit' or 'Scott Green' as it highlights the dangers of excessive living thanks to genius lines like "Took a bunch of x's now you can't get zzz's". "At the time, we had a lot of mates going through stuff and being in America at the time as well [where] everything you can get there is legal and pretty intense stuff, so it was writing about that," the singer explains. 'The Skids' and 'Rock Bottom' also work to balance the idea that life isn't all sunshine and bongs for Dunies as Danny remembers their many jobs as bag boys, debt collecting and working in ladies shoes before they got into the position they are now. "You know how Alanis Morisette is in 'Ironic'?" Danny starts, explaining the idea behind 'Rock Bottom'. "We thought it'd be funny to write a song about a day that is just going fucking really shit. But at the end of the day, we handle those days by still just having a laugh and mucking around; water off a duck's back, so to speak."



"We'll be doing it until we're silly old cunts and no one wants to hear it"