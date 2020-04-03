Feature

Dream Nails: "It felt like the exact right time to start a feminist band"

The punk band are gearing up to release their debut album.

Published: 11:20 am, April 03, 2020 Words: Jasleen Dhindsa.

The members of Dream Nails - vocalist Janey Starling, guitarist Anya Pearson, bassist Mimi Jasson and drummer Lucy Katz - are all sitting in an Indian restaurant on a gloomy Tuesday evening in Islington. It's ridiculously cramped, noisy, and they are all tightly squeezed around a table, but they don't mind. They've got beer with them, plates full of food and are beaming, wide-eyed, giggly and excited as they are on the brink of releasing their debut self-titled record, which has been a labour of love for the past five years. Janey and Anya first met in the summer of 2015 through feminist direct action ("when loads of shit was kicking off," according to Janey), which involves breaking the law to protest against government cuts to women's refuges. Even before their official inception Dream Nails' intersectional ethos was rife. This was followed by Lucy who answered a Facebook ad and joined the band the year after, with Mimi completing the outfit in August 2017. "Me and her [Mimi] knew each other from Gumtree, and a previous band that we were in for one gig only, which was in my kitchen," Lucy laughs. Dream Nails are fundamentally a feminist punk band, and the decision to have that message at their core was a no brainer, "it was the only music we wanted to make, and it was the most important music. It felt like the exact right time to start a feminist band," Anya says. Before Dream Nails, Janey and Lucy hadn't been in bands, but that seemed to be the perfect set-up for them, "I guess that's why I was so excited by punk." explains Lucy, "Punk is by no means my favourite genre, I don't listen to that much punk, we listen to soul, jazz and pop. When I first started playing drums I did it because I always thought it was cool and always wanted to play, and never had the confidence. Punk seemed like a genre where enthusiasm could make up for what you lack in technical skill. I think that's why it's such a good genre; it's a forgiving genre for musicians who don't feel technically very skilled yet. With punk, it's not just about being a musician it's about us, and you and your crowd, and what you're doing collectively together." Janey continues, "I think there's an infrastructure that music has, [it's] really important to harness spaces for collective rage and joy, especially for queer women and non-binary people. That's always been one of our intentions because to be a live band it's not just about the music through your headphones, it's about the atmosphere at the gigs, all the women and non-binary people to the front, and creating the physical spaces actually feels like survival."

