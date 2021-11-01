Dooms Children: "My life was in such a state of chaos"

Feature

Wade MacNeil is back with his new solo project Dooms Children, his most personal and revealing to date.a

Published: 11:41 am, November 01, 2021 Words: Alex Bradley.

It started with a tweet. "Drunk. Miserable. Depressed. August 4, 2019," read the caption accompanying a photo of Wade MacNeil onboard a plane, drink in hand, with a wincing, pained expression on his tired face. The thread that followed confirmed that he had been to rehab to tackle head-on his addiction and depression as soon as he finished touring with Alexisonfire in January 2020. "I feel ok in my own skin for maybe the first time in my life. I woke up happy this morning. IT'S FUCKED," he tweeted three months after the time in rehab before concluding the thread by quoting Leonard Cohen's 'Anthem': "There's a crack in everything. That's how the light gets in," he wrote.

From that light that got in, the spark, that bit of magic, comes Dooms Children. It's a project saturated in colour as a direct contrast to the dark place it was first conceived.

The music is part of the healing process, and knowing that goes some way to explaining why there is a lot of looking back to move forward anchoring this self-titled album. It allows for moments of brutal honesty, like singing, "My father cried when he dropped me off at rehab / Caused so much pain I didn't even know," in the opening line of 'Psyche Hospital Blues'. It's performed by Wade in a lush blonde wig while straddling his motorbike in the music video; serious, but don't take it too seriously.

There was a need to make 'Dooms Children' to get the songs and thoughts out of his head, but now that they are, Wade is in a completely different astral realm where he is sober, happy, and thriving.

"Writing these songs was a way to deal with the difficulties I was going through at the time," he opens up. "To work out where I was at emotionally, putting pen to page and then recording them too, felt like the next step of trying to get on the other side of all that pain."

"It was certainly not easy to do; it was very emotional recording the songs. I certainly tried to bring myself back to the places that they were written from and really feel it when I was playing the songs, and that was trying, but I think you can hear it in the recordings, and I think the last step to that is putting this record out into the world.

"The heavier parts of the record, the more difficult parts lyrically, the more personal things, I hope that allows me to look at those things as something that's in the past and I'm trying to heal and move away from. Hopefully, people can see a little bit of themselves in that, and that's the stuff that connects with people the most."

It's a genuine and honest confrontation with his struggles, but they seem more like traits he barely recognises now. Yes, 'Dooms Children' is an album about depression, but it doesn't mean it had to be depressing. It was all down to perspective and, when it came to songwriting, Wade had some psychedelic friends to help change the way he looked at the world and his struggles.

"A lot of these songs were written in a space when I was taking a lot of hallucinogens," he laughs that raspy laugh. "Doing that can certainly open your thinking up and the way you emotionally deal with things to a different kind of way. I think it's something everyone should do at some point in their life," he advocates.

"That being said," he considers, "it's not a way to escape because it has a tendency to bring the thing you're actually trying to escape to the forefront of your mind. It's certainly an incredible experience, but if you're looking to keep that experience going, the answer isn't a bigger dose of mushrooms or more hits of LSD; it's focusing on a meditation process and finding a way to get to the same space in a different way."

