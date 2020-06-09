Check out Diet Cig's Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. The Used, Regina Spektor, Hellogoodbye and more

Playlist

Take a wander through the duo's formative years.

Published: 10:48 am, June 09, 2020

When you load up Spotify, a great big chunk of the time you can’t think what to play, right? You default back to your old favourites, those albums and songs you played on repeat when you first discovered you could make them yours.



This isn’t about guilty pleasures; it’s about those songs you’ll still be listening to when you’re old and in your rocking chair. So, enter Teenage Kicks - a playlist series that sees bands running through the music they listened to in their formative years.

Next up, Diet Cig.

The Used - All That I've Got

Noah: I remember watching Fuse TV's Stephen's Untitled Rock Show (I think I was in sixth grade?) and the music video came on for this song. I was instantly hooked! I went to best buy and bought the CD 'In Love And Death' and also their self-titled first record. I've never been the same since!



Evaline - Calm Touching

Noah: I remember finding their EP late at night, surfing the web. I think I found out that the guitarist of The Used produced it and was interested to hear what it was like. Instantly found my fave EP to drum to. Especially 'Calm Touching'. I loved the syncopation and style of the drums. It was so thought out and technical but yet so simple.



Piglet - Caramel

Noah: This song gets me every time! Honestly, the whole EP 'Lava Land' is so friggin' good! These guys really opened my world to math rock and feel. Melodic guitars, sick drums! I'm all about it!



Giraffes? Giraffes! - A Quick One, While She's Away

Noah: This was my release song. If I was ever feeling bad and needed to get away from everybody and everything I'd throw this tune on my headphones. I remember skipping class a bunch in high school and wandering around listening to this until somebody noticed I was gone.



The Exploding Hearts - Throwaway Style

Alex: I was OBSESSED with Fall Out Boy as a teen, and when my family first got a computer, I would scour YouTube for every video of them ever. There was this one video of Pete Wentz as a kid (promoting invisible children or something… lol sign of the times) and this song was the background music. I would watch the video over and over again because I was obsessed with this song but could never figure out who it was by! It took me years till I found it - I was 19 years old at a show at the DIY venue Shea Stadium (RIP) in Brooklyn, and it was playing over the speakers. I rushed to the bartender begging him to tell me what song it was, so absolutely SHOOK by the nostalgia and the unsolved mystery.



Hellogoodbye - Here (In Your Arms)

Alex: I got this CD when I was like 13 (?) and listened to this song over and over again, hearing it brings me back so HARD!!! Middle School was emotional, man. I got my period for the first time the day before Valentine's Day in sixth grade, and the same day my CRUSH put a TEDDY BEAR in my locker!!! It was a day full of a lot of feelings. I listened to this song on repeat for like six hours when I got home from school while instant messaging my crush and all my friends... I was so full of visceral joy. Times were simpler.



Mirah - Engine Heart

Alex: I loved this song in high school; I remember visiting NYC for the first time without my family on a field trip and listening to this on the bus, full of hope and excitement. It immediately makes me think of the smell of Central Park.



Regina Spektor - Ghost of Corporate Future

Alex: My mom introduced me to Regina Spektor, and I feel like this album was this special shared thing we had. I played a lot of soccer growing up, all year round, and my mom coached some teams. Neither of us are morning people, but we would have to get up super early on Saturdays to get to practice / games, and she'd always play this record in the car on the way to wake us up, we'd sing all the words super loud. This song makes me think of waiting in the Dunkin Donuts drive-thru at 7am and drinking their crappy hot chocolate together.

