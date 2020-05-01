Diet Cig: "Going into this record we wanted to be much more mindful"

Feature

Diet Cig's second record has just landed, and it's proper great.

Published: 9:55 am, May 01, 2020 Words: Linsey Teggert. Photos: Emily Dubin.

"Oh my gosh, how did we get here? Why are people listening? Did we trick them?" Diet Cig vocalist and guitarist Alex Luciano is musing over the sense of imposter syndrome the self-proclaimed 'slop-pop' duo have been trying to shake since their debut record.

Listening to their self-assured second record 'Do You Wonder About Me?' and hearing Alex confidently coo "I'm thriving thanks for asking" on cathartic opener 'Thriving', it's difficult to imagine the pair feeling like they don't belong, but it's this vulnerability that makes the already charming Diet Cig all the more endearing. Like their unabashedly honest debut 'Swear I'm Good At This', their new record is just as human, and just as impossible not to fall in love with.

"Though that imposter feeling never fully goes away, I feel that with the last record we carved out a space for ourselves to be here and be heard by our fans," says Alex. "There's something about having your music resonate with people that makes you feel so much less alone, and it's genuinely because of that that we feel a little more confident."

Having spent most of their life as a band on tour, the New York natives decided to take their foot off the gas in 2019 to approach their next record in a more measured way. "We moved to Richmond, Virginia to hide out and make music," explains drummer Noah Bowman. "It's a nice change of pace being down in Richmond versus being in New York – it was crazier being at home than it was being on tour, so coming down here gave us a chance to slow down and figure out what we wanted to do for this next record."

The concept of the difficult second album still abounds in the music world, but Diet Cig managed to avoid the pitfalls of pressure by giving themselves plenty of breathing space. Compared to the chaotic recording of their debut which was bashed out in stolen moments between tours, making 'Do You Wonder About Me?' was pretty damn chilled.

"With the first record we'd come up with ideas on the road, come home from tour, sit in the studio for a week straight and bang out songs, then we'd be back on the road again. We were exhausted, but we had to make our limited off-time count," says Alex. "We wrote half of 'Swear I'm Good At This' in the studio," adds Noah. "We didn't even have most of the songs fleshed out, we just put our heads together and finished them while recording which was a crazy way to do it, but it was a fun challenge."

Given that 'Do You Wonder About Me?' is largely about growing up and reflecting on who you are, allowing themselves time to breathe and sit with their feelings was an invaluable experience for Diet Cig, and it really shows. Though their debut was an irresistible whirlwind of scrappy indie-rock, it felt a little hyperactive at times, whereas the new record feels much more considered and intentional.

"With the last record it was about how big we could make everything sound: big guitars, big drums, every song super in your face, though there were a few calmer moments like 'Bath Bomb' and 'Apricots'. Going into this record we wanted to be much more mindful," says Noah. "The last record was like 'Okay we've got these songs, we're playing them live, let's hit it, let's go, we've got this!'" laughs Alex. "This time we almost let the songs marinate, we had the time to really evaluate them and play with more moods."

