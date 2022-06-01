Check out De'Wayne's Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Paramore, ﻿N.E.R.D, David Bowie and more

Playlist

Take a wander through De'Wayne's formative years.

Published: 10:34 am, June 07, 2022

When you load up Spotify, a great big chunk of the time you can’t think what to play, right? You default back to your old favourites, those albums and songs you played on repeat when you first discovered you could make them yours.



This isn’t about guilty pleasures; it’s about those songs you’ll still be listening to when you’re old and in your rocking chair. So, enter Teenage Kicks - a playlist series that sees bands running through the music they listened to in their formative years.

Next up, De'Wayne.

N.E.R.D - Jump

This was the first band I saw led by a black man in my life. So off the rip, I was inspired and moved. You always know the kids growing up who landed where they were born but was meant to be something else. Pharrell taught me that from a young age. And it features my kings Good Charlotte... I had no idea who they were at the time. Now I work with them. Love how that can happen.



Tyler The Creator - Answer

This song is about needing your dad to just call. I mean, most kids who grew up where I'm from can relate to this feeling. For the longest, my dad was my hero, but honestly, he did nothing to deserve that. I just really loved his ass and wanted him to be more present. But we're closer than ever now, and I call him at the most random times, and he answers. So thank you, Mr. Jackson, for growing, but this song got me through a lot.



Kid Cudi - Confused

Raw and grungy! My favourite. It's no way I was gonna miss a chance to tell you about this rager! As a late teen, this song made me wanna be in the passenger seat, lit out of my mind, confused and thinking where this music was going to take me!



Paramore - Ain't It Fun

OMG! In Hollywood, closing time at Taco Bell where I used to work, I'd be sweeping the floors, and this would always play! Even though it sounds happy, this song has everything you need. I knew I was either gonna die trying or make something of myself! From a damn pop-rock, so thank you, Ms Hayley and the band, ofc!



Arcade Fire - Wake Up

First off, Win Butler is from the same part of Houston as me, so once I found this band, it was everything to me! WAKE UP! Like that's gonna be relevant forever. If you ever need some motivation to stop the bullshit and keep going, this is the record to put on.



David Bowie - Rock n Roll Suicide

This album is in my Top 5. I have to say Bowie is the first rock star I fell in love with. True infatuation! "Time takes a cigarette, puts it in your mouth." That shit is deep as hell. To be real with you, those types of thoughts didn't come in my head till much later, but I could feel where he was getting at. A true poet and artist, and I'm very thankful I had this album and this song.

