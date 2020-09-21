Feature

De'Wayne's world: "I could rock a crowd, and people took to that"

Meet one of rock's most interesting new performers.

Published: 10:13 am, September 21, 2020 Words: Steven Loftin.

Uprooting yourself to follow a dream is no easy feat; leaving everything behind in the hopes of the idea in your mind will sprout and take you on a journey is a risky move. It was one that De'Wayne Jackson made years ago when he moved to LA "with a homie… [but] he dipped out after like 10 months."

Finding himself all alone, only the dream for company, while he "hustled, and worked shitty ass jobs, and made shitty ass songs", the heftiness of the situation was always there, like an unwanted roommate, but now it's all paid off. Back in March, he signed to Hopeless Records after a stint supporting Waterparks on their UK tour, and many more support slots before that, even including a collaboration with previous Upset cover stars Chase Atlantic ('Adios'). With the release of 'National Anthem' comes a new tide for De'Wayne, one that's full of opportunity for this renegade mind to explore and indulge himself in. Making this victory all the sweeter is just what De'Wayne had to leave behind when he made his big life choice. "I come from a big family… there are eight of us siblings, and then I got my mom, my dad, my stepdad stepmother… and I left everything thinking I could do it," he says. "Being insane enough to believe in yourself, it was very heavy, man, but that's why [with] these wins that we're starting to get, I can look at it and be thankful, and be like, 'Yo, I'm never stopping'." Repeatedly tripping over his words to try and put a voice to his journey and story, with all the blood, sweat and tears alongside to prove it De'Wayne's excitement is palpable in his voice. Even from halfway across the world, the proof is there - this is someone who truly believes in what they're doing. Everything started for De'Wayne 'the artist' back when he was 14/15 in Texas, when, as he puts it "making music wasn't cool." In the days before social media being the fairly useful tool it is now for burgeoning acts he would pass CDs out, and finally found himself supporting some "pretty good acts" after pestering some promoters for slots. "I was just getting in front of people and performing my ass off," he shrugs. "I have the same energy today, but it was a little bit wilder. I did a lot of shows throughout high school. The music wasn't there, but I could rock a crowd for some reason, and people took to that. It gave me a lot of confidence."



"Those years of people not caring helped me hone in on how I want to perform" De'Wayne

Initially rapping "about how [my] dad would upset me or I want him to be a better father, or you know my girlfriend was manipulating me," to the newer life experiences after his move to LA, De'Wayne has always strived to keep both the personal and relatable in a happy union. "When I came here and started to actually gain life experiences, it was like now I have something to talk about other than high school blues," he laughs. "Being a fucking emo, you know, being so emotional, helped me tell these personal stories." De'Wayne's live show is certainly where these stories come to life amidst a flurry of bodies and sparkling outfits. Unhinged to a degree, the fact this is the way he's always performed, even when the rooms were empty, or people were staring into their cups, is just why he felt the confidence in shaking his life up in such a dramatic fashion. "I remember at 18, I opened up for this guy, and the merch lady told me 'You could do something with this. I'm in LA, you should come', and that was it," he mentions. "Those years of people not caring helped me hone in on how I want to perform, how I wanted to get like a reaction out of people and get a reaction out of myself. With performances, you can give it the whole thing. You can dress up in glitter, in a dress, in a gown, in a suit and then go the fuck off. It's fucking art, it's tight!" The musical beginnings of De'Wayne the artist lie in his parents and their love of R&B, soul, "or completely gospel music", really whatever they were listening too, while it's his dad who showed him "a lot of great Houston rap", which helped him put those feelings he felt into words. The alternative side of things - those Marilyn Manson, 'Fight Song'-esque drums, the palpable energy of a guitar bleeding through your speakers - didn't manifest till De'Wayne touched down in old LA. "I was chillin' and got a rock album recommendation, and I heard those guitars and those lyrics and the hooks - I was literally hooked," he says. "I was like, 'This is how I feel having $12, a week for food living in a studio apartment in Hollywood at 19'. I'm a little angry, I'm a little pissed off about coming from a place that's nothing like this and thinking I can figure it out. Being stupid enough to think that you can do it and the alternative music and that energy just gave me that. I feel like, you know, like a… like a black punk!" He goes to mention the likes of Arcade Fire, Radiohead and then Nirvana as very introductory alternative artists; with little in common than their own ideas, De'Wayne's "alternative college" as he puts it, is all based around that palpable feeling - that fire. "I feel more like a sponge than an artist," he exclaims. "I search for things that make me feel something. I'm finally getting to a point to where, after all these years of being so lost and not knowing who De'Wayne is, and what the music that he wants to make, a light bulb came in my head, understanding what I want to do and what I want to say."



"With performances, you can give it the whole thing. You can dress up in glitter, in a dress, in a gown, in a suit and then go the fuck off. It's fucking art, it's tight!" De'Wayne