Feature

Delaire The Liar: "The EP is pretty fucking sharp"

With a new EP coming, and a new label under their belt, London’s Delaire The Liar are building up to something exciting.



Published: 11:29 am, November 29, 2021 Photos: Corey Eyres.

London four-piece Delaire The Liar have spent the bulk of their 2021 building towards something big: a new EP release. With three taster tracks already out there on their new label Rude Records, and a UK headline tour not long wrapped up, frontman Ffin Colley stops by to tell us more about what they're up to.



Hello Ffin! How are you lot at the moment? How's the tour going?

We're doing swell, thank you. Honestly, we couldn't have asked for a warmer welcome back to live music and touring than this run with (the absolute loveliest) Vukovi and Press To Meco. The crowds have been super engaging and have shown us a huge amount of support every night. It feels amazing to be back at it.



What else have you been up to lately? You've not long released a few new singles, 'Halloween', 'Furnace' and 'No Thanks'?

We've certainly been busy. Since signing to Rude Records and the rollout of those singles, we've been keeping our attention on the art surrounding everything to come. Our aim is to create a cohesive, common thread throughout these releases that ties a knot at the end. A place to cling on to, or release from.



They're quite dark, aren't they? What is it that drew you to those feelings?

There's a line in The Chariot's 'In': "We are all capable of love, we are all capable of cancer". Whilst not a direct influence in the tracks, it really spurred an interest in the nuanced dynamic of human emotion and the depth of its capacity. The things we choose for ourselves and the things that are chosen for us aren't separate; they're inextricably linked. What interests us is exploring that and looking introspectively, how we have been affected and affect others with these choices. With as much honesty/objectivity as possible, trying to accept the darkness and light as something that resides in everyone: two sides of the same coin with unlimited potential and not necessarily something to shy away from.

