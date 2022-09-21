Death Cab For Cutie: "We're not a party band, but people are gonna want a fucking party"

Feature

Death Cab For Cutie are kicking back against a quiet few years by embracing all things loud.

Published: 10:00 am, September 21, 2022 Words: Dillon Eastoe.

Few bands are more reliable than Death Cab For Cutie when it comes to consistently putting out solid records to appease their bookish fanbase. Twenty-five years into a career that's seen them go from underground heroes to Grammy nominees and now elder statesmen, the Seattle group have an enviable back catalogue of classics that's only set to grow stronger with the release of new collection 'Asphalt Meadows'.

If they've built their reputation on angular, considered guitar lines and ambient pieces that swell and ebb, 'Asphalt Meadows' sees Death Cab crank things up and demand attention. "I don't know if it was feeling of being homebound for as long as we were," frontman Ben Gibbard explains from the French Alps, where he is enjoying a pre-tour getaway, "but I just wanted to play some fuckin' loud music."

"Being isolated for as long as we all were, I think there's been a tendency among some artists to take that time to become very introspective and very quiet. A lot of the music that probably was written during that period was written in bedrooms and living rooms while their children were sleeping at night. I think a lot of quieter music is coming out of that period because of the way it was written," he muses. "So when I was at home writing these songs, I just wanted to play loud music. I wanted the feeling of catharsis of just stomping on a distortion pedal, making a large sound. A loud sound."

After a teasing intro that's classic Death Cab, opener 'I Don't Know How I Survive' makes good on that promise, with a direct sludge of overdriven guitars and unrelenting drums. "[The album] at times is very violent and loud. For a band that has a reputation as being quiet and pensive and introspective, I just really wanted to do something different and make something loud."

Lead single 'Roman Candles' is the exemplar, borrowing a drum loop from Krautrock group Faust in its downbeat verses. "I just came out the gates with the first thing on my mind, this rant about my anxiety and isolation, more maudlin feelings," Ben explains. "But when I got to the chorus, I had this powerful drive to say something positive. I feel like I'm really just spewing it in the verses. It's very self-effacing, very pathetic in some ways," he admits. "I really wanted the chorus to say something that would pull me out of the verse."

That chorus is a release, lyrically and musically, with the tension of those torrid verses ("It's been a battle just to wake and greet the day, then they all disappear like sugar in my coffee") giving way to acceptance ("I am learning to let go of everything I tried to hold"). "One of the reasons I like writing songs linearly is that they become a conversation with yourself," he reveals. "It's like talking through an idea with your therapist, and you're going down this dark path with it. I catch myself and go, 'Actually, I want to also bring some perspective to this. Things are not really this bad. I can pull myself out of this'."

Death Cab are, of course, no strangers to writing about loneliness, isolation and self-doubt, but Ben was keen to avoid writing what he calls a 'pandemic record' because of how it would land once released into a recovering world, audiences eager to make up for lost time. "I was very aware of how people would view material written about and in the time we were living. They weren't going to want to revisit that two years later. We're not a party band, but people are gonna want a fucking party. They're gonna want to put on brainless dance music and go nuts and fuck strangers. That's what people are gonna want to do. They're not gonna wanna be introspective about this terrible period we just went through."

While it would be a stretch to describe 'Asphalt Meadows' as "brainless dance music", it is nonetheless an amped-up, in-your-face iteration of Death Cab's characteristic songwriting that jumps out the speakers. Even the more laid-back 'Pepper' benefits from its acoustic guitar thrumming urgently at the front of the mix, the thwack of the plectrum pairing with the taut percussion.

