Deaf Havana: "We all hated each other; none of us wanted to be in a band anymore"

Deaf Havana are back from the brink with a new studio album in tow, ‘The Present Is A Foreign Land’.

Published: 10:58 am, March 11, 2022 Words: Jack Press.

"It was my girlfriend who said, 'are you going to do this, like what do you want to do?' and I said I wanted to write music, so she told me to do it properly or not at all. So then I started forcing myself, Monday to Friday, nine to five, to just sit down and write and get into the rhythm of making music for the sake of making music. I got rolling creatively, and suddenly, for the first time in my life, I had written 20 songs in a couple of months, and I felt like I was finally doing something."

"I didn't do anything for ages, and at the start of last year, I was in a real 'what the hell am I doing with my life' moment," Matty explains, before quashing any questions of existentialism thanks to his girlfriend.

And that's the way the cookie crumbled. Covid-19 came and gave them the easy way out. They downed their tools and went their separate ways. Some changed careers, some drowned their sorrows, and one made music.

"I knew it needed to happen at that point in time," Matty adds, who shut the door without a second thought. "I barely even thought about it, there was just more going on that was more important and at the forefront of my mind day to day really – I didn't have to think about it."

"I just didn't really care about it. I'm not trying to sound cool or anything, but we were all so done, and we couldn't be bothered. I walked away from the meeting we had and went straight to the pub and got fucked. I didn't care; it was bad," James says, laughing at his choices looking back.

Considering they'd been in a band for fifteen years, you'd have thought it'd be harder to let go. That couldn't be further from the truth; they simply couldn't care less. They were too far gone.

"We all hated each other, and none of us wanted to be in a band anymore," admits James, hugging his dog closely as he reflects on darker days. "It's not necessarily because of that album; it just coincided with it. I don't really know why; we didn't do much touring, but it all just became a lot, we were butting heads, and it wasn't working."

Although Covid-19 was lurking just around the corner, the band were battling their own pandemic. And it was eating them alive one by one.

As Deaf Havana shuffled off-stage, they said goodbye to their fifth album 'Rituals'. Only this wasn't just the final night of a cycle and a tour. It was the final night of their band, and unless you were Lee Wilson, Tom Ogden, James or Matty Veck-Gilodi, you had no idea.

Let's take a trip in a time machine for a second. Our destination? Kulturzentrum in Mainz, Germany. The date? 28th November 2019. Why? Because that's the beginning of the end. Almost.

When everything started to open up again, they had to pick up their phones to each other for the first time in a year. Because when a band breaks up, there's business to be done. And thank god they did.

"If we were stopping being in a band, we owed certain amounts of money, and we realised if we were going out, it'd be good to go out with a new song. I cynically was like, 'I've written a song that's perfect for this', and that's how James and I got back in touch."

The song in question, '19 Dreams', is filled to the brim with big choruses and alt-rock riffs that call back to 'All These Countless Nights'. While the others were hanging back, it got James and Matty so excited about music again they decided to make Deaf Havana a duo. And then they got holed up in a studio with Mike Horner (Hot Chip, Jess Glynne, YONAKA).

"Me and Matty didn't talk to each other for a year; there was no plan to get the band back together," admits James, bemused at their own stubbornness. "We recorded the song with the intention of it being the last song we released, and then we started hanging out more and Matty had all these songs, and I had bits of songs, and before we knew it, we had a twelve-track album."

That's right, readers, there's a new Deaf Havana record on its way in July. It's called 'The Present In A Foreign Land', and it's as open book as it's ever been. It's an emotional rollercoaster that'll take you through their darkest moments and into their brightest hopes.

"The way I think is a bit odd sometimes, and I'll just come up with a sentence that really explains how I feel, and I just sit with it for months at a time," Matty explains, his eyes lighting up at talk of their new album.

"For the last couple of years, I just don't know what is going on each day, and I feel so alien. I just felt that every waking moment of the present is something completely foreign to me. I don't understand or know how to deal with it. Everything is new, not in an exciting way but in an alienating way, and that's the sort of feeling I want to get across."

The last few years have been alienating for us all. The global pandemic and political scandals have polluted our brains, and we've all had to adjust to a new way of life. For Matty and James, they not only had a pandemic to deal with but going sober, too. And it made a big difference in the studio.

"In terms of being sober in a studio, it's helped a lot because it's much clearer. No matter what, when I was drunk all the time, I was always like 'no, I'm perfectly capable of doing it', and I was, but now it's a whole different level – my brain was always foggy, lethargic and now it's so much clearer."

It's resulted in them making an album that's as diverse as ever. Taking bits and pieces from 'Old Souls', 'All These Countless Nights' and 'Rituals', 'The Present Is A Foreign Land' is a cauldron pot of sounds they've always tried conjuring up but never quite got there. It's all secretive right now, but they're dropping a few hints – or red herrings.

"I've written a song, and I can't work out if it sounds like Kings Of Leon or Katy Perry. In my head, it's Kings Of Leon doing a Katy Petty cover," laughs James, who's almost as serious about it as he is joking: "This is going to be that annoying one all the radio people want us to play!"

Of course, they're not making us wait without anything: they've already dropped their first song in four years, 'Going Clear'. Far removed from 'Rituals'' pop hooks, it's a brooding alt-rock banger. Could it be a palate cleanser before the album arrives?

"That was never our intention, or maybe it was subconsciously, but that actually works perfectly as a palate cleanser, so thank you for that. I'll steal that phrase," giggles James. "It's different enough without losing the intrinsic parts of our band. I don't think anyone's gonna be like 'oh shit' because there's nothing too new if you like our band, there's nothing to slag off, whereas 'Rituals' was way poppier, and the criticism was justified – the only thing you could possibly say is we're playing it a bit safe."

Playing it safe is far from what it sounds like. It sounds like a band renewed. And 'Going Clear' dives deep, a side-effect from the clarity going sober has given them.

"I only know how to write about real experiences really, so there was a lot of dark things I wanted to write about in the period before we decided to start writing again, there's a lot of pretty horrible stuff that happened, so I wanted to get that out."

And they've got it out. 'The Present Is A Foreign Land' is on its way. For Deaf Havana, it's their definitive sound; it's the first time they've felt quite this proud of something, James admits.

"I want people to be able to just listen to it and enjoy it as music, because it's the first album I've ever been a part of where I'm not embarrassed to show people and don't preface it with all this 'blah blah blah, this one's shit, this is my shitty album'. I'm not embarrassed this time; it's the first one I really care about."

Taken from the March issue of Upset. Deaf Havana's album 'The Present Is A Foreign Land' is out 15th July.