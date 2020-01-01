Dead Poet Society: "The human experience is both totally unique and not at all"

Feature

Frontman Jack Underkofler lifts the lid on the band's very-nearly-here debut album.

Published: 10:18 am, March 08, 2021

Formed while attending college in Boston, LA-based four-piece Dead Poet Society are gearing up to release their debut album, the enigmatically-titled '-!-'. Frontman Jack Underkofler tells us more. You guys have been together for a few years now, right? What've you been up to? Yes, we've been together for eight years as of this month. We've been up to a lot haha, from touring to writing as much as possible in that time. Just trying to stay as busy as we can. What's LA like for up-and-coming bands? Are there loads of opportunities? Are you mates with many local acts? It took a little while to get into the scene, but we've met so many awesome bands and made quite a few friends. The rock scene here is relatively small, so everyone seems to know everyone to some extent. It was definitely the right move coming here. It's the Mecca of the music world so opportunities have presented themselves here that you wouldn't normally find in other places - and they're becoming more and more common too which must mean we're doing something right. How long have you been working on your debut album for, what was the timeline like? Two whole years. It took a lot longer than I thought it would, but it's also our first real full-length album, so it was quite the learning experience. We like to (or rather just make ourselves) set unrealistic timelines, so we're always working, and even then it took a while. It's kind of a process that never seems like it's ending or even real until it's over, but it was worth the effort and we're super excited to finally get it out! How do you pronounce the title? What was the inspiration there? We really want to leave it up to the fans to create a verbal way of expressing it, but for the time being, you could call it 'the exclamation album'. The visual of the name evokes a visceral feeling that lends itself to the music and the album as a whole. It represents what we are and what we sound like without you ever hearing the music. It makes you pay attention.

How did you approach structuring the record? The interludes are interesting.

We always have voice memos going when we write so that we don't forget what we just did in case something cool happens in the room. Our guitarist, also named Jack, went through his vm's and came out with those snippets. We wanted to have a way of setting the mood for what's to come and also to show people who we are.



What do you most enjoy writing songs about? Are there any particular themes you're drawn to?

My particular style is to write from what you know. It's very important to me to be honest. The human experience is both totally unique and not at all. What you experience going through life feels very personal and defines you, but at the same time what you experience has also been experienced by billions throughout time. By writing from a personal and honest place, you find a lot of connection with others through that shared experience. I draw a lot from my struggle with anxiety and depression. It is therapeutic to write about it, and I know others feel the same.



What are the key things that make for a good debut album, do you think?

To be honest, I have no idea hahaha. I think just putting everything you have to offer in it and doing it for yourself. You write music because you love to write music. If you're not doing it for that, you're doing it for the wrong reasons.



How did you come to sign with Spinefarm Records?

Our booking agent introduced us to our now A&R, Darren, on our last tour with Badflower before the world shut down. He loved our set and music and took us out to dinner, and the rest was history. He's an awesome guy and real, which can be a little hard to find in this industry at times. We love the team there, and it's been a great fit.



What are you up to over the next few months? Are you able to plan much at the moment?

Getting this album ready to release and starting on album two ASAP. Don't want to waste any time! You can't plan too much for the road right now, but everything else is full steam ahead.



Taken from the March issue of Upset. Dead Poet Society's debut album '-!-' is out 12th March.