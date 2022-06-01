Crawlers: "I don't think the label of a 'TikTok band' is such a bad thing"

Feature

Say hello to hotly-tipped Liverpool four-piece, Crawlers.

Published: 10:14 am, June 06, 2022

Hotly-tipped Liverpool four-piece Crawlers - Holly Minto, Amy Woodall, Liv Kettle and Harry Breen - are a name that’s been bandied about relentlessly over the past few months, racking up streams and buzz like no one’s business. Bassist Liv lifts the lid on one of rock’s most rapidly rising new acts. Let's get it out of the way, then. TikTok. A band makes a few videos, gets a few shares, and they're a 'TikTok band'. How do you feel about that label? I think TikTok has given accessibility to musicians that this industry has desperately needed for a very long time now. Of course, we've had platforms such as SoundCloud etc., but TikTok allows you to find your exact audience and connect to them far better. I don't think the label of a 'TikTok band' is such a bad thing; however, it often ignores the hours of work that go behind other marketing and promoting methods, so it's understandable why it's not always taken highly. We saw a video recently with someone defending you against that daft 'industry plant' label. How ridiculous does it feel that you have to defend yourself against that stuff? Do you think it's simply people not understanding how the music industry works? Ignorance definitely plays a big role here. Words get thrown around, they catch on without their meaning being completely understood, and next thing you know, everyone's an industry plant. It was a little frustrating at the time - it completely undermined the hard work we'd been putting in for years. We have literally built ourselves from the ground up, and it felt like such a slap in the face to be given such a label. After a while, we realised that it literally didn't matter. We know who we are and where we've come from. Nick and Chad with an anime character for a profile picture commenting meaningless shite for their own entertainment make absolutely no difference to our lives or our career. It's obviously a great way to reach an audience and create a community - something which seems to have become a big part of your identity as a band. That's an important thing to you? Definitely! We wouldn't be where we are without the support of our followers; they make all the difference. A lot of them remind us all of how we were at their age and totally band obsessed. It's very wholesome.

As a band, you seem very engaged in societal issues and creating safe spaces. Are you seeing that reflected at your shows amongst fans? How far do you think we have to go still?

We know we still have a way to go, and we have plenty of plans for the future! We never want anyone at our gigs to ever feel unsafe or uncomfortable, which is why we stress for everyone to look after one another, and we've 100% seen it for ourselves - it fills us with so much pride.



Now you're signed to a giganto major label - is the plan to take over the machine and change things from the inside?

Hahaha, the short answer is yes! As much as we can!



You seem like a band made for the festivals. We're guessing Reading & Leeds is gonna be a big one for you this year. How much are you looking forward to that one?

You've no idea how excited I am for festival season. Ever since I left high school, I've been to Leeds Festival every year without fail. The fact this time around is to play there feels like I'm dreaming!



Are there many shared musical reference points in the band? What's the stuff that gets you all excited?

There is, yeah! The main band that all of us bonded over was Nirvana, but we all love bands such as RATM, QOTSA, Foo Fighters, Muse and Fleetwood Mac. Amy [Woodall, lead guitar] and Holly [Minto, vocals and trumpet] tend to share a mutual love for artists such as Sam Fender and The Strokes, whereas Harry [Breen, drums] and I love the heavier side of music. That being said, though, Hol and I adore Björk and The Cure. All of us have crossovers in each other's musical interests!



Are you creative in non-musical ways too?

I used to really be into art before I started uni, but I haven't really made the time for it in recent years. I'd go through phases of either making my own earrings or candles or trying to mimic different cartoon/comic book drawing styles. I even bought a sewing machine to make clothes with at one point! I think that's why I adore things like fancy dress and even going to Comic-Con - everyone's just so creative, and to be honest, I love seeing each person's version of my favourite characters.



Has anyone dared to start talking about 'the album' yet? What's in the pipeline for Crawlers?

I'm not sure how much I can say, really! The album's something we've spoken about before we were even signed and way before we even knew Harry! We've changed so much as songwriters since we first imagined what it would be, so the idea of what it will be is very exciting!!

Taken from the June issue of Upset, out now.