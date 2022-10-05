Counterparts: "This is album seven, and it feels like I can do whatever I want with it"

Feature

Counterparts are back with a visceral examination of grief.

Published: 1:19 pm, October 05, 2022 Words: Steven Loftin. Photos: Ben Ward.

All things must pass. It took Counterparts vocalist Brendan Murphy a little while to reach this understanding, but on his band's seventh outing, it's all that radiates. 'A Eulogy For Those Still Here' is exactly what it says on the tin - a series of songs dealing with endings and goodbyes, all the way down to the potential closing of Counterparts. Since the Canadian five-piece began in 2007, just as its members all finished high school, it's been a non-stop journey of self-discovery and seeing what this adventure could bring them.

But as things slowed down due to the obvious in early 2020, it played on Brendan's mind just how fleeting things can be. Along with the sickness (and eventual recovery) of his beloved cat Kuma, Brendan found life finding a different way for him to live. One which he's all for, it would seem.



Hey Brendan, given this album is a series of goodbyes, how are you feeling for it now it's making its way out into the world?

I'm really excited to get it out. I know every band is like, 'the new record is the best thing we've ever done', but I actually think that it is. There's a lot to it, and a lot of different themes that I haven't necessarily touched on before, [plus] Jesse and Alex have returned. But I think with this one for me specifically, when it comes to lyrics, I remember when we left the studio, I was like, 'Okay, this is all I've got. I can't put any more into this'. I hope that that comes across when people listen to it, and not in the sense that I'm like, 'Hey, I'm done. I quit after this'. But, you know, our merch guy finding me in the vocal room face down because I'm running out of stuff to say and staying up all night, tracking at four in the morning… I did put a lot into it. And I hope that people can tell.



Is that how you feel about Counterparts in general, that you've given it everything?

I think I have given everything. Don't get me wrong, I'm pretty paranoid; I do this with every record that comes out, but I've never really taken that into account in terms of writing before. I wrote this record from the viewpoint of, if this were the last Counterparts record, would I be able to close the biggest chapter of my life and feel okay with how it ended? And I would be. The only thing is, obviously, if we put this record out and everyone loves it, and we're the biggest band in the world, you'd be stupid to just quit after that. We'll see what happens. But if after this one, next time we go to write lyrics, if I can't get it together and I am fully tapped, then I'm just like, 'Alright, you gotta get someone else, guys'.



Do you feel freer after accepting all of this?

Yeah, definitely. Counterparts started touring from the day I graduated high school, when I was like 18, so it's all I've known. So having COVID take that away after doing it for so long… This is album seven, and it feels like I can do whatever I want with it now because I'm not necessarily afraid of it ending one day like I used to be. I was terrified. I was like, when this is over, what the fuck am I going to do? I'm screwed. I have no chance. But now, when I think about it, I'm just like, well, it's gonna go away anyway, so we might as well do whatever the fuck we want. I love that feeling. From the day that switch flipped in my head, I've had more fun doing it because one day we're not going to be able to play music anymore so we might as well leave something behind, like leave a legacy and a sense of 'Yeah man, you know, those guys never they never got pushed around like they just did whatever the fuck they wanted. And that was really cool'.



Do you wish you'd figured that out earlier in your career?

I definitely wish I did realise it a touch earlier. But also, that could have backfired too, because we could have been basically not big enough to do whatever the fuck we want and talk our shit and just be free - everybody would've been like, 'Well, I'm not working with this band. Who the hell did they think they are?!'



This all plays into the idea that everything happens for a reason.

That's how I view everything aside from my cat and shit, where it's like I'll do anything to help him and make sure that he's okay. Everything else in my life, I'm just like, well, there's no sense getting bent out of shape over stuff because these things happen, and it's like, whatever. If, you know, this relationship ended or something, then if it didn't end now, it was like it was going to eventually. Even stupid shit where it's like, 'Oh, I missed my flight' - well, whatever, I'll figure it out, and I'll get on the next one. Back in the day, I used to get really hung up on that and bent out of shape about it.