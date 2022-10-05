Counterparts: "This is album seven, and it feels like I can do whatever I want with it"

All things must pass. It took Counterparts vocalist Brendan Murphy a little while to reach this understanding, but on his band's seventh outing, it's all that radiates. 'A Eulogy For Those Still Here' is exactly what it says on the tin - a series of songs dealing with endings and goodbyes, all the way down to the potential closing of Counterparts. Since the Canadian five-piece began in 2007, just as its members all finished high school, it's been a non-stop journey of self-discovery and seeing what this adventure could bring them.
But as things slowed down due to the obvious in early 2020, it played on Brendan's mind just how fleeting things can be. Along with the sickness (and eventual recovery) of his beloved cat Kuma, Brendan found life finding a different way for him to live. One which he's all for, it would seem.
Hey Brendan, given this album is a series of goodbyes, how are you feeling for it now it's making its way out into the world?
I'm really excited to get it out. I know every band is like, 'the new record is the best thing we've ever done', but I actually think that it is. There's a lot to it, and a lot of different themes that I haven't necessarily touched on before, [plus] Jesse and Alex have returned. But I think with this one for me specifically, when it comes to lyrics, I remember when we left the studio, I was like, 'Okay, this is all I've got. I can't put any more into this'. I hope that that comes across when people listen to it, and not in the sense that I'm like, 'Hey, I'm done. I quit after this'. But, you know, our merch guy finding me in the vocal room face down because I'm running out of stuff to say and staying up all night, tracking at four in the morning… I did put a lot into it. And I hope that people can tell.
Is that how you feel about Counterparts in general, that you've given it everything?
I think I have given everything. Don't get me wrong, I'm pretty paranoid; I do this with every record that comes out, but I've never really taken that into account in terms of writing before. I wrote this record from the viewpoint of, if this were the last Counterparts record, would I be able to close the biggest chapter of my life and feel okay with how it ended? And I would be. The only thing is, obviously, if we put this record out and everyone loves it, and we're the biggest band in the world, you'd be stupid to just quit after that. We'll see what happens. But if after this one, next time we go to write lyrics, if I can't get it together and I am fully tapped, then I'm just like, 'Alright, you gotta get someone else, guys'.
Do you feel freer after accepting all of this?
Yeah, definitely. Counterparts started touring from the day I graduated high school, when I was like 18, so it's all I've known. So having COVID take that away after doing it for so long… This is album seven, and it feels like I can do whatever I want with it now because I'm not necessarily afraid of it ending one day like I used to be. I was terrified. I was like, when this is over, what the fuck am I going to do? I'm screwed. I have no chance. But now, when I think about it, I'm just like, well, it's gonna go away anyway, so we might as well do whatever the fuck we want. I love that feeling. From the day that switch flipped in my head, I've had more fun doing it because one day we're not going to be able to play music anymore so we might as well leave something behind, like leave a legacy and a sense of 'Yeah man, you know, those guys never they never got pushed around like they just did whatever the fuck they wanted. And that was really cool'.
Do you wish you'd figured that out earlier in your career?
I definitely wish I did realise it a touch earlier. But also, that could have backfired too, because we could have been basically not big enough to do whatever the fuck we want and talk our shit and just be free - everybody would've been like, 'Well, I'm not working with this band. Who the hell did they think they are?!'
This all plays into the idea that everything happens for a reason.
That's how I view everything aside from my cat and shit, where it's like I'll do anything to help him and make sure that he's okay. Everything else in my life, I'm just like, well, there's no sense getting bent out of shape over stuff because these things happen, and it's like, whatever. If, you know, this relationship ended or something, then if it didn't end now, it was like it was going to eventually. Even stupid shit where it's like, 'Oh, I missed my flight' - well, whatever, I'll figure it out, and I'll get on the next one. Back in the day, I used to get really hung up on that and bent out of shape about it.
Speaking of, your relationship with your cat also illustrates the idea that things turn up at the right time.
For sure. I was really surprised at the reaction [to 'Whispers of Your Death']; it was an overwhelmingly positive reaction where people are like, 'Thank you for the song, I know exactly how you feel'. It's a song about my fucking cat. I get it, it's kind of weird, but he did come into my life for a reason, right? My ex and I got him during COVID, and it was right around the time when it was to be for a hell of a lot longer than everyone realised, and I was distraught about it. I didn't have the band; I didn't have an outlet for fun; I couldn't see anybody. My ex was working, so I pretty much spent like 24 hours a day with this cat.
It was like he came into my life at the perfect time, and then he got sick, and I went to 'my whole life is like taking care of you, and that's what I have to do - the most important thing now is being your dad and taking care of you, so that gave me a purpose'. So yeah, these things come into your life, and maybe they won't be around forever, but they come into your life for a reason. Kuma's doing well now, and I know obviously one day he won't be here, but he saved me at a point when I was really low and didn't have a lot of stuff to live for. There's a perfect example of what can I do to immortalise him and show appreciation. Even though he can't obviously understand - he doesn't know what a breakdown is - but that was my gift to him.
Touching upon ideas like that, which are universal, does that help your understanding of your abilities as a lyricist?
That's how I've always taken that approach to writing. Every single Counterparts song is entirely personal, and it's related to one specific thing that happened with my life, so it definitely is pretty vulnerable to do that. When I talk to people, and they're like, 'this song means a lot to me, and I can relate to it', and the song helped me when I was going through the same thing, that's the payment for me. I make enough to live kinda, but the reason I still do Counterparts is because we have that relationship with our fans almost to a fault where people don't see us as a band; they see us more as friends and shit, which is cool.
Do you see yourself as a creative?
Me personally, not really? When I think of the term creative, it's somebody who's always doing it, and they're constantly creating, whether it's art or music or photography or whatever. I guess I don't really consider myself one just because I'm at the point where I lock myself in a room just to get it over with. But I will say, looking back and having an album done and listening back to it, it's not like I'm not proud of it or I don't want to do it. It's just, I think at this point now, the creation aspect, for me anyway, it's more like, 'Okay, I need to do this, or else I'm not going to be able to feed myself', instead of just doing it because I want to do it.
Have you considered what the closing statement, or words upon the gravestone, for Counterparts would be?
That, to me, is the song 'Mass Grave of Saints'. It would have to be a pretty fucking big gravestone to fit all the words on there. But it's that song specifically - if we broke up tomorrow, and we had to come up with a closing statement, I would just say it's the last song on the record. I would be cool with that being the last thing I've ever written for the band.
Most importantly, do you feel excited for whatever's next?
I think a lot of the excitement comes from that feeling of I don't care anymore. Not about the band, but I don't care if it all goes away. That's what excites me now. We've been a band for forever - this is our seventh album - I don't think we're going to get much bigger, and we've been around roughly the same size for the last couple of years anyway, so it's just like, what are we doing? We're not going to be the biggest fucking band in the world but as long as we can do this and be consistent, then who gives a shit? Let's just do our own thing and have fun. We don't have to play the game, and we can play by our rules instead of somebody else's and I'm really looking forward to that. I know our fans are already on board - they've been on board with it forever, and they know that's how we feel. So, I'm really looking forward to that, for sure.
Taken from the October issue of Upset. Counterparts' album 'A Eulogy For Those Still Here' is out 7th October.
Featuring The Wonder Years, Parkway Drive, Death Cab For Cutie and more.