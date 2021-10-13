Colleen Green: "I'm trying to figure out how to take responsibility for my own happiness"

Feature

With her first album in bloody ages, Colleen Green tries to figure out what it means to be a grown-up.

Published: 10:47 am, October 13, 2021 Words: Linsey Teggert.

Colleen Green's new album was recorded in summer 2019, and by January 2020, it was all wrapped up and ready to go. And then... Iggy Pop threw a spanner in the works.

In an ongoing saga that took up most of 2020, Colleen and her management battled back and forth with Iggy and the Stooges' management to clear the use of the album's lead single, 'I Wanna Be A Dog': a playful take on The Stooges' classic 'I Wanna Be Your Dog' which finds Colleen musing upon the simplicity of canine life compared to her own anxieties.

"I didn't think it would be a big deal; we just wanted to take the proper steps and make sure nobody would get sued," recalls Colleen. "I'd been in touch with Iggy's manager, and he told me everything was fine, and they were cool with it, then BMG, who own the publishing rights to the song, got in touch and said their client had denied the request and there was no room for negotiation."

After a year-long "weird ping pong game", where each side was saying something different, the publishers agreed that Colleen could release her song if she paid them $1500 and gave them 75% of the publishing royalties.

"I was like, okay, I guess we're getting somewhere, but that doesn't seem fair because I don't have any money, and I don't know how much money they think I'm going to be making off this? Iggy Pop is worth millions, and I was determined to try and negotiate. Finally, we got them to agree to just taking 25% of the publishing from the song; I can live with that as long as I get to release my music. They were equally as responsible for the delay as the pandemic, I would say."

Listening to Colleen talk so matter-of-factly, in such a laid-back manner, about taking on the team behind one of the Godfathers of Punk, you can't help but be in awe of just how damn cool she is. It's apt then that her new record is simply titled 'Cool'.

'Cool' isn't Colleen blowing her own trumpet though, it's the type of wry, self-deprecating reference that's made Colleen an underground icon, sort of like a real-life Daria.

"It's mostly just because people are like 'Colleen Green is so coooool'," she laughs, putting on a comical stoner-esque voice. "You know what, thinking of an album title is really hard, I had this huge list of album titles, and they all sucked, so I was just like, let's just call it 'Cool'.

'Cool' is Colleen's first release since 2015's 'I Want to Grow Up' (another play on a punk title - The Descendents' 'I Don't Want to Grow Up'), an acclaimed record that wrapped existential problems in layers of lo-fi grunge pop. With Colleen's insecurities and neuroses laid bare for all to see, it's no surprise that she wanted to move on from that with her next release and focus on the actual growing she's done in the years since.

"'I Want to Grow Up' was definitely a transitional phase in my life - I don't think 'Cool' is the endpoint, it's still transitional as well, but I'm a little bit further along on my journey. After getting all that stuff out on the table, I've had the past five years to reflect on that and take my time to learn more about myself and all the negativity I acknowledged. That's where 'Cool' came from: a lot of the themes and feelings on this album are in direct response to the things I talked about on 'I Want to Grow Up."

When comparing tracks from 'I Want to Grow Up' and 'Cool' side-by-side, it's obvious that Colleen is in a much better place. Take the former's 'Things That Are Bad For Me (part II)' for example, which sees her lament that "there's an energy inside my brain, set to self-depreciate, some kind of anxiety makes me do things that I know are bad for me," and compare it with the latter's anthemic 'It's Nice to be Nice' where Colleen displays her emotional maturity by reminding herself it's important to be the best person she can be.

"It was good to get all that off my chest and exorcise it, but I felt so exhausted after 'I Want to Grow Up". I still have insecurities, but I'm trying to figure out how to take responsibility for my own happiness and own actions. 'Cool' isn't the endpoint, I still have a lot of work to do, but if I was just done growing at 37, that would be weird. I hope to always continue on this journey of self-reflection and try to get better all the time with every year; that's what 'Cool' is, I guess.

