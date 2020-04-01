Feature

Code Orange will see you now...

Guitarist and singer Reba Meyers delves into the band's 5* new album, 'Underneath'.

Published: 10:57 am, April 01, 2020 Words: Steven Loftin.

Everything Code Orange do is for the reaction. A push and pull of channelling the rawness of life, while excavating the most brutal parts to contort it into something visceral. It's for this reason precisely they're one of the most exciting bands currently rearing their head in the alternative world. Nothing is as it seems, and will test your expectations. "For me, it's extremes of all my moods," guitarist and singer Reba Meyers muses. "Code Orange does live in a very dark psychological horror movie world, but at the same time, it shows the extremes of that in all facets; extreme light, dark, sadness, anger, raw, [just] every aspect of the human emotional spectrum." After the release of numerous albums, EPs and standalone singles, their new chapter is a continuation of this process. One that spasms and throws itself around a padded cell, 'Underneath' is a being quite unlike any other. Over the Code Orange ascension from straight-up hardcore band to the glitching, transformative monster before us today, the one thing that's captured the attention of everyone is just, where will they go next? Well, it would seem, even further beneath the blackened surface, where lies a swirling Kraken; tentacles crusading through the mire, each whipping and crushing with independent thought, inspired by a reaction. "I just want people to dig deep within themselves when they're listening to it, and just get sucked in," Reba intensely continues. "Because that's how I feel when I listened to it, especially now it's done. I'm starting to be able to just take it in as what it is and not worry about all the little technical things."



"You're not going to please everyone" Reba Meyers

Dealing with the expectation of being a band shouldering the evolution of hardcore and metal, as well as combing between their self-styled thirst for forward-motion and exorcism of whatever lurks down below, means Code Orange are self-pertaining and completely aware. "What people want out of a band is for you to make your best work and to make something that you are extremely proud of; that you put a ton of time and have a vision for," she says. Fully establishing the vision and their immersive world, they released a teasing website that does indeed feel straight from a psychological horror film, more than just your average band teaser. Creeping darkness, bursting sound, and, in the video for first glimpse 'Underneath' a struggling, faceless burned body that etches into your memory - hardly bedtime viewing. But the real story comes from the fact that Code Orange are embracing every "facet of being a band" and showing that the album "isn't just a bunch of songs". "The art, music, and visuals. There's so much to see of the inner workings of everything, and tools that have made it a lot easier for us to express that so people aren't confused by the amount of information that's being given within the record. There is so much take in." This idea of expectation, and holding onto the formidable nature they've conjured has meant that Reba along with Eric Balderose (keyboards), Jami Morgan (drums and vocals), Joe Goldman (bass) and Dominic Landolina (guitar) have grown to understand the double-edged sword that can come along for the ride. "The only reason people like our band is because of what we created," she reasons. "So we might as well just look into ourselves and find what we want to create and do that in the best possible way. In the end, that's what people want, whether they verbalize it like that or not" "You're not going to please everyone," she shrugs. "Hopefully we'll be able to get new listeners, with this and it's trying to not get caught up in that stuff, and not let it make you disappointed or make you stressed out, but it's just unnecessary unwanted noise for the most part. "I tried to use it as motivation to push me. You know, watching the people around me. Everyone has a different thing that they want from the band, so in the end, you just have to put that aside. We've been trying to do that more so especially with this album, have our goals and try to stay focused and work really hard."



"We actually wrote a couple of songs that were definitely too big of a jump to put out" Reba Meyers

Not only do Code Orange never find themselves treading the same ground, but they'll also do all they can to dig below it. Once they find that layer which encompasses the Code Orange horror, they bury their hands in the dirt to find what else they can conjure. A solid creative ethos that bleeds through into the physical productivity of incessant touring and playing shows. "As long as you're willing to dig and dig until you come across something you didn't expect," Reba explains. "I was talking about this with Jamie. We'd start with this small idea, and then it's a pyramid of ideas; something that maybe was a little bit simple, but turned into something shocking, "Just as long as the original thing was real, and had a feeling which made you excited, it can go so much deeper than that. You just dig there. And that's when you create something that you're like, 'Wow, how did we get to there from here?' In the same way a movie is created; it's like, someone has an idea or a script. Maybe it's not groundbreaking yet, but as long at the core it has a real vision and a goal, it can become something even more insane and groundbreaking only you're willing to dig into that." Each component of Code Orange has an opinion. That's why, and how, they've got to where they are now. There's no single figure, or pair, cracking out everything and everyone else just turns up. Code Orange are a democracy that since day one hasn't stuck to a single formula, ensuring nothing is left to blandly middle out. "When you have a block of inspiration, someone else has a spark, so in that way, there never becomes dryness, or a moment where you don't know where to go," Reba explains. "Everyone has those moments. But when you're in a group like ours - that has a special kind of chemistry - it's easy to always be spinning and moving, you never get stuck in a circle." Pushing extremes isn't just a case of mashing a bunch of sounds together, applying distortion and hoping for the best, however. Code Orange have been building their stepping stones dutifully, ensuring to never look back, or down, only keeping focused on where they're heading. Sometimes that leads to avenues that even they see as pushing it, which Reba explains. "At the end, we actually wrote a couple of songs that were definitely too big of a jump to put out. I think it was a perfect balance of some of the earlier stuff - natural Code Orange vibe - still with a new spin. But then as we went on, we dug deeper into the more electronic, choppy style stuff... I feel like we were pushing it further than people would be able to understand."



"There are so many types of darkness" Reba Meyers