Cloud Nothings: "The perfect pop song needs that element of chaos to it"

Back in the first studio they recorded in together, and with their old mate and previous producer Steve Albini, Cloud Nothings’ new album sees them on solid ground to push forward.

Published: 10:48 am, February 24, 2021 Words: Linsey Teggert. Photos: Daniel Topete.

Dylan Baldi is always searching for the perfect pop song. As part of his quest, the Cloud Nothings frontman has been writing a new song every single day for the last year and a half. This would seem like an enormous undertaking to most, but not for someone whose name is rarely mentioned without the word 'prolific' cropping up alongside it in a sentence.

"It's a weird, ephemeral thing being a musician, I felt like I needed to have an actual representation of me doing something every day, so at the end of the day I can say, 'this is what I did today'. Now that we've had touring stripped away too, it's nice to have evidence that I existed today."

Since Cloud Nothings' beginnings a decade ago as a scrappy, lo-fi solo project, Dylan seemingly has limitless musical energy, always plugging away, determined to keep moving forward - you just need to look at the band's ever-expanding discography for evidence. As they prepare to release their new record 'The Shadow I Remember', Dylan himself has trouble recalling how many albums the band have produced, with numerous EPs, splits and compilations peppering the timeline. (According to their label Carpark Records, it's their fifth studio album as a full band and ninth under the project name.)

"We've also screwed with the timeline for putting out records before this one even comes out," laughs Dylan, referring to the surprise internet release of the dreamy and more delicate 'The Black Hole Understands' in 2020, recorded via email between drummer Jayson Gerycz and himself while quarantining separately.

"I doubt 'The Black Hole Understands' would have existed if it wasn't for the lockdown situation. The plan was always for 'The Shadow I Remember' to come out in February 2021, so we were still going to have a year of essentially nothing to do after recording it in February 2020, though I'm sure we would have done something, but it probably wouldn't have been a record like that. It's hard to make something intense when you're not physically with another person and when you're doing it in a sort of sterile way with a guitar plugged into the computer, so those tracks came out a lot cleaner and poppier."

This element of spontaneity has always been a characteristic of Cloud Nothings' approach to creating music, with Dylan stating in the past that nothing the band does is on purpose; that everything is off-the-cuff and reflected upon after. He admits, somewhat ruefully, that things tend to be more considered these days.

"For a while, the band was our collective life, we really couldn't do anything outside of it, it took up so much of our energy and our time. Now it's harder to have that connection as we live in different places so we have to take advantage of the time we get. The songs are a little more thought out before we play them, everything is a little more ordered and deliberate."

"I think that it's something I'm almost starting to resent in a way - well maybe not resent, that's a strong word. Whenever we get the chance to do something again, when we're all vaccinated and ready to go, I would like to switch it up a little more drastically. I suppose alternating between the slightly chaotic and more measured reflects my two states of mind, they're always at war in my head. Subsequently, I think the perfect pop song also needs that element of chaos to it, like it's always about to fall apart."

